Sports

    • Canada beats France 19-14 to advance to semifinal in Olympic rugby sevens

    Canada's Piper Logan dives over the line to score a try against France in their women's rugby sevens match on July 29, 2024. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo) Canada's Piper Logan dives over the line to score a try against France in their women's rugby sevens match on July 29, 2024. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo)
    Canada remains in the medal hunt in Olympic women's rugby sevens after downing host France 19-14 in Monday's quarterfinals.

    Chloe Daniels scored the winning try with 53 seconds remaining in the second half and the Canadians thwarted a late French attack to secure a spot in the semifinal.

    Piper Logan scored two tries for Canada, while captain Olivia Apps contributed a conversion.

    Daniels was 1-for-2 on conversion attempts, with her one miss coming on her winning try.

    The Canadians advanced to the quarterfinal game by closing out group play with a 26-17 win over China earlier on Monday.

    Canada will play either Australia or Ireland in Tuesday's semifinal.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024

