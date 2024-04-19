Netflix slides as move to end sharing user count sparks growth worries

'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
Netflix shares fell on Friday, as its surprise move to stop sharing subscriber additions and average revenue per member from 2025 sowed doubts in investor minds about growth peaking in some markets for the streaming pioneer.
The decision to hold back crucial metrics that have moved the stock market comes as Wall Street analysts expect subscriber growth for Netflix in North America and Europe to saturate.
"Investors like transparency and the market has judged Netflix on its subscriber success ever since it has been on the stock market," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"To many, it is a valuable metric and hiding it comes at a time when many people are wondering if Netflix has reached maturity in many regions."
Netflix added new customers in the first quarter, but its second-quarter revenue forecast missed market expectations of US$9.54 billion late on Thursday. It also decided not to report subscriber additions and average revenue per member from the first quarter of 2025.
"While this is partially a sign of Netflix's unrivalled market share, it also raises questions about the streamer's ultimate ceiling in the current landscape," said Brandon Katz, entertainment industry strategist for Parrot Analytics.
Netflix's stock fell 6.5% to $570.34 in early trading and if losses hold, its market valuation was set to fall more than $17 billion to about $247 billion.
The slide also weighed on the shares of peers Roku and Walt Disney, which fell 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
Other technology companies such as Meta's Facebook and social platform X too had earlier stopped reporting monthly active users as growth slowed.
For Netflix, investors will also keep a close watch on how sustainable is its paid sharing initiatives, Goldman Sachs analysts said, while the removal of crucial metrics will add to the debate.
On the brighter side, Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese said competitors are likely to continue to struggle in their effort to replace Netflix's business model, thanks to its "insurmountable lead."
Netflix said its ad-supported streaming plans helped attract 9.3 million new customers, nearly double the consensus forecast of analysts polled by LSEG, bringing the global tally to 269.6 million at the end of March.
"The bigger question now will be how Netflix continues to keep churn to a minimum, when rivals catch up with their own cheaper plans," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Netflix's shares outperform rival streaming content providers https://reut.rs/4d7fBaX
(Reporting by Roshan Abraham, Akash Sriram and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Arun Koyyur)
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
Group of Seven foreign ministers warned of new sanctions against Iran on Friday for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict.
The World Health Organization is likely to issue a wider warning about contaminated Johnson and Johnson-made children's cough syrup found in Nigeria last week, it said in an email.
Several Nova Scotia groups that assist women are speaking out against comments on domestic violence by Justice Minister Brad Johns, and at least one is calling for his dismissal.
A family trip took a frightening turn for Christopher Won when he was diagnosed with flesh-eating disease while in Hong Kong and now, after weeks of treatment overseas, the Vancouver firefighter is back home recovering.
Every good wedding has to have one teensy, tiny crisis.
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
A large seine fishing vessel capable of casting a net strong enough to hold a nearly 700-kilogram killer whale calf has arrived in Zeballos, B.C., to participate in the latest attempt to rescue the young orca stranded in a remote tidal lagoon.
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
An apparent Israeli drone attack on a major air base early near the central city of Isfahan activated Iranian air defences early Friday. The strike came just days after Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel.
Armenia has agreed to return to Azerbaijan four villages situated on their shared border, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said on Friday.
An Assyrian church bishop who was stabbed during a service at his church said on Thursday he was recovering quickly, and that he had forgiven his attacker as police ramped up investigation into the riots triggered after the bishop's stabbing.
Three people have died in the United Arab Emirates as a result of heavy flooding caused by record-setting rains this week, officials said Friday.
The Biden administration on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities accused of fundraising for extremist Israel settlers already sanctioned, as well as the founder of an organization whose members regularly assault Palestinians.
Lawyers worked Friday to round out the panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who will hear Donald Trump's hush money trial, as the former president railed against a gag order that has prosecutors seeking to hold him in contempt of court.
Canada's premiers are warning the federal government not to overreach into their jurisdictions when it comes to delivering the programs laid out in Ottawa's latest budget.
Canada called for 'all parties' to de-escalate rising tensions in the Mideast following an apparent Israeli drone attack against Iran overnight.
Canadian banks that refuse to identify the carbon rebate by name when doing direct deposits are forcing the government to change the law to make them do it, says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
The World Health Organization and around 500 experts have agreed for the first time on what it means for a disease to spread through the air, in a bid to avoid the confusion early in the COVID-19 pandemic that some scientists have said cost lives.
Olympic organizers unveiled their strategy Friday to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology.
An ancient giant snake in India might have been longer than a school bus and weighed a tonne, researchers reported Thursday.
New archeological investigations in Guatemala reveal that the ancient Maya people had a ritual of burning royal human remains as a public display of political regime change.
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
During a guest appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' Nick Offerman told a story from years ago he said his parents didn't know: he once spent a night in jail.
On Friday, the pop star released her 11th album and at 2 a.m. Eastern, she released "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," featuring 15 additional songs.
Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in.
As Canada's biggest bookstore-turned-gift-giver's-paradise edges toward privatization, it's evident from a stroll around one of its Toronto stores that the retailer knows some things haven't been working.
In this season of the podcast Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent has explored the topic of weight: what it really tells you about your health, why it’s so hard to lose, how the new diet drugs work and its links to menopause (you can listen to the episodes here).
Eight of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's luxury and personalized watches are going up for auction – and they could sell for more than US$4.8 million in total.
'Brave is unbeatable' is the theme for Canada's Olympic team competing in Paris this summer.
Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
Tesla has hit a series of roadblocks, including increased competition and declining sales. The company announced Monday it is slashing 10 per cent of its global workforce.
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
The British Columbia government has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of a 35-year-old Kamloops man who was killed in a shootout with police nearly six years ago.
It's been nine long years since the Vancouver Canucks have played an NHL playoff game at Rogers Arena and fans are ready to see this season's Pacific Division champions take on the Nashville Predators.
The head of the TTC is warning of possible impacts to service on Monday if the union representing a group of more than 650 electrical and trades workers moves ahead with a strike.
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut down this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
Calgary’s blanket rezoning plan is one of the most contentious issues to face the city in recent years, with a public hearing starting Monday morning.
The City of Calgary is going to provide an update on its drought preparedness plan and respond to the province’s water-sharing agreements on Friday.
A 13-year-old Gatineau, Que. boy is facing charges, including criminal harassment and distribution of child pornography, after allegedly using social media to harass the victim, according to police.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that it is illegal to fly a drone over traffic collision sites, after drone footage captured over a fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa appeared online.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public for help locating a man in Ontario wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after breaching their “statutory release.”
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
A woman's life is in danger after a stabbing at a motel in Montreal.
The City of Longueuil has lifted its boil water advisory for the borough of Saint-Hubert.
The National Hockey League has confirmed the schedule for the first four Edmonton Oilers playoff games.
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker fell to their death earlier this week.
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
The teen charged with mischief and obstruction in the investigation into the disappearance of Tyson McDonald is before a judge in Georgetown, P.E.I., Friday.
The Winnipeg Jets have released its first round playoff schedule.
In southern Manitoba, members of Winnipeg Search and Rescue (WINSAR) remain vigilant as they assist in finding a missing Manitoban.
Fifteen youth from a variety of backgrounds are taking on the monumental task of creating and performing a live radio broadcast with on seven days to prepare. The goal of the project is to get more youth excited about journalism.
SaskPower says it will be investing $13.5 million in an effort to improve downtown Regina's electrical grid.
Many in Regina have been waiting for Taco Bell's return to the Queen City since news of a return first broke in January 2023, an exact opening date isn't widely known yet, but it will be 'opening soon.'
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
An $80 million investment will result in a massive expansion and new jobs for a factory in Cambridge.
An Ontario Review Board hearing was held at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas on Thursday to consider the future of Udo Haan.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is dedicating three officers to a specialized unit to help curb crime in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
A new dental hygienist degree program is launching at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) in September to help meet a growing demand for oral health specialists.
As a 'Colorado hybrid' system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to parts of Saskatchewan, highway conditions have continued to deteriorate over the past 48 hours.
Sudbury police will have an increased presence at a local high school after two threatening messages were found in a bathroom stall.
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Police in Hanover and Saugeen Shores have made an arrest after a citizen recognized a stolen vehicle from a social media post.
London police have charged a man from Manitoba with human trafficking-related charges. Police in the 600 block of Wellington Rd. near Wilkins Street when they saw a vehicle with stolen plates in a parking lot.
According to police, there was “significant damage” to the hydro pole, causing a power outage to the surrounding areas.
Police are hoping to identify the person(s) who allegedly broke into a Barrie home and caused extensive water damage.
Person airlifted to Toronto after a rollover on Highway 400 Friday morning.
CAA's Worst Roads campaign ensures municipalities know which roads its residents feel need rapid improvement.
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Detroit River.
A new report from the C.D. Howe Institute puts the City of Windsor at the bottom of the list for fiscal transparency.
Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man last seen in the downtown area.
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared an off-duty Mountie of wrongdoing after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle last month.
The British Columbia government has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of a 35-year-old Kamloops man who was killed in a shootout with police nearly six years ago.
It's been nine long years since the Vancouver Canucks have played an NHL playoff game at Rogers Arena and fans are ready to see this season's Pacific Division champions take on the Nashville Predators.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Three men who helped lead and co-ordinate the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., have been found guilty of public mischief.
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
Sault Ste. Marie has received $1,411,083 and Sudbury $1,826,565 from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, each city's share of gaming revenue from Jan. 1-March 31.
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
A 65-year-old northern Ontario woman says her winning lottery scratch ticket is the best present she has ever received.
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
