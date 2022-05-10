Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal

Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram Van der Kolk, left, Mathias Ortmann and Finn Batato, right, outside the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug.9, 2012. (Sarah Ivey/New Zealand Herald via AP) Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram Van der Kolk, left, Mathias Ortmann and Finn Batato, right, outside the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug.9, 2012. (Sarah Ivey/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.

