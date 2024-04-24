Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend in front of passengers

A Polish pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend during a flight from Warsaw to Krakow, and she said yes.

The happy couple’s employer, LOT Polish Airlines, posted a video on its Facebook page on Monday, showing the moment that Captain Konrad Hanc, clutching a bunch of flowers, popped the question.

“On today’s flight there is a very special person and I hope that she doesn’t expect anything,” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, about one and a half years ago in this job I met the most wonderful person that completely changed my life,” Hanc continued.

“You are most precious to me. You are my greatest dream come true. This is why I have to ask you a favour, honey. Will you marry me?” he said.

The soon-to-be Mrs Hanc, Paula, can then be seen running down the aisle of the plane to hug her future husband.

“I don’t know if this is the right hand for this,” she said as he slipped the ring onto her finger in front of delighted passengers.

The video received more than a thousand comments on Facebook.

“A huge congratulations! Wishing you both many years of happiness and love,” wrote Sławek Justyniarski.

Monica Zielinski added: “Congratulations you two! Wishing you a lifetime of beautiful memories and travels.”

The couple will be hoping that their relationship is as long-lasting as Ilona Zahn and Ian Duncan’s 50-year romance.

It all started when Zahn was a flight attendant and Duncan was a pilot on a Pan American World Airways flight from Rome to Tehran in 1970 and lasted until Duncan’s death in 2021 at the age of 86.