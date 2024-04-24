Lifestyle

    • Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend in front of passengers

    A captain proposed to a flight attendant aboard a flight to Kraków, Poland. (LOT Polish Airlines / Facebook / CNN Newsource) A captain proposed to a flight attendant aboard a flight to Kraków, Poland. (LOT Polish Airlines / Facebook / CNN Newsource)
    Share

    A Polish pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend during a flight from Warsaw to Krakow, and she said yes.

    The happy couple’s employer, LOT Polish Airlines, posted a video on its Facebook page on Monday, showing the moment that Captain Konrad Hanc, clutching a bunch of flowers, popped the question.

    “On today’s flight there is a very special person and I hope that she doesn’t expect anything,” he said.

    “Ladies and gentlemen, about one and a half years ago in this job I met the most wonderful person that completely changed my life,” Hanc continued.

    “You are most precious to me. You are my greatest dream come true. This is why I have to ask you a favour, honey. Will you marry me?” he said.

    The soon-to-be Mrs Hanc, Paula, can then be seen running down the aisle of the plane to hug her future husband.

    “I don’t know if this is the right hand for this,” she said as he slipped the ring onto her finger in front of delighted passengers.

    The video received more than a thousand comments on Facebook.

    “A huge congratulations! Wishing you both many years of happiness and love,” wrote Sławek Justyniarski.

    Monica Zielinski added: “Congratulations you two! Wishing you a lifetime of beautiful memories and travels.”

    The couple will be hoping that their relationship is as long-lasting as Ilona Zahn and Ian Duncan’s 50-year romance.

    It all started when Zahn was a flight attendant and Duncan was a pilot on a Pan American World Airways flight from Rome to Tehran in 1970 and lasted until Duncan’s death in 2021 at the age of 86.

    Do you have a life-changing travel story? We want to hear it. Details here on how to contact us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News