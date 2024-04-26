From faulty kids' cribs to flammable kids' bathrobes, here are the recalls of the week

Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including kids’ bathrobes, cribs and henna cones.

Earmuffs

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for 3M Peltor X4 series earmuffs due to possible injury hazards.

The earmuffs are designed for noise reduction in industrial and occupational areas, but can crack, the recall warned, posing a risk of exposure to loud noise and sound levels that can be damaging.

They come in multiple variations of over-the-head, behind-the-head, hard hat attachments, or full-brim hard hats and are orange or green.

This recall impacts earmuffs manufactured from March 2020 through September 2022.

As of March 12, the company received no incident or injury reports.

Health Canada said customers should contact 3M to receive a free replacement.

Meat and vegetables

Various Juewei meats and vegetables were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Thursday due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The list includes duck feet, quail eggs, edamame, potato and lotus root. For the complete list of products, visit Health Canada’s website.

The food inspection agency said the company triggered the recall.

There have been no reports of illness associated with any of the products.

Food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick, the CFIA warned.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The CFIA said customers should check if they have the food items and throw them out.

They added customers should contact their health-care provider if they become sick from any of the recalled foods.

Kids’ bathrobes

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for kids’ hooded bathrobes, warning that the bathrobes sold on a popular shopping app could be flammable.

The bathrobes, sold on Temu.com, have a barcode 4156793706 that can be found on the transparent packaging bag.

The bathrobes are sold in white and come in sizes small to extra large.

The recall said the clothing does not meet the flammability requirements outlined in the Children’s Sleepwear Regulations.

According to the recall, loose-fitting kids’ sleepwear can make contact with stoves, candles and matches more easily than tight-fitting sleepwear and can cause severe burns to large areas of a child’s body.

The company said sixteen bathrobes were sold from November 2023 to March 2024.

As of April 11, the company has received no reports of injuries or incidents related to the recall.

Kids’ cribs and cradles

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for baby cradles due to potential entanglement and strangulation.

The Shandi auto-swing rockers are pink, foldable, portable electric cradles with five swing speeds and 12 built-in songs with Bluetooth/USB connections.

Health Canada said the cradles do not meet the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations and contain a restraint system that poses a risk of entanglement and strangulation.

The company said 20 cradles were sold in Canada between January 2023 and April 2024, and no injuries have been reported in Canada as of April 18.

The health department urges those who purchased the cradles to stop using them.

Crate and Barrel Hampshire cribs were also recalled Thursday due to fall and entrapment hazard.

The recall involves cribs in blush, cozy grey, natural, olive and white colours. The various SKU numbers can be found on Health Canada’s website and located on a sticker on the mattress support board.

The recall said the mattress supports can become loose, dislodged or damaged, and cause a fall.

As of March 27, the company has received two reports of faulty screws that connect the mattress support to the crib and one report of a damaged mattress support, but fortunately there are no reports that any children have been injured.

The company said 120 cribs were sold in Canada from June 2022 to November 2023.

Health Canada said customers should contact the company for a repair kit or a refund.

Henna cones

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for henna cones due to chemicals that burn the skin.

These cone-shaped packets contain henna dye, used to make temporary tattoo-like patterns on people’s skin.

But the recall said the affected henna cones may contain phenol — a prohibited ingredient on Health Canada's cosmetic ingredient hotlist that can cause chemical burns, with symptoms including redness, blistering and burning.

The recall listed the following products: Shakeel Bhai Mehndi Waley’s Almas, Original Special Zeenat, and Special Bridal henna cones.

According to the health department, four incidents related to the Special Bridal Henna cones have been reported as of March 20. Details of these incidents were not provided.

The company said more than 50,000 henna cones were sold at various retailers in Canada from August 2019 to April 2024.

This comes after Health Canada previously released a wide-ranging warning regarding these products.

Health Canada urges customers to stop using the henna cones.

Wall lights

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for vanity LED wall lights due to a fire hazard. According to the recall, the lights can overheat.

The brand, DALS/ILLUME, offers swivel wall vanities in four colours.

Only units from production lots 5703, 5809, 6055, 6080, and 6082 are impacted by the recall and can be found on the bottom right-hand corner of the label on the outside of the product’s wall plate, the recall said.

As of March 28, the company has received one report of a fire hazard and no injury reports in Canada.

The company said 3,400 lights have been sold in Canada from November 2022 to November 2023.

Wall chargers

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for LUOATIP USB wall chargers due to electric shock hazard.

The item has a model number HC45 and is sold in a five-pack on Amazon.ca.

The company reported nearly 4,500 chargers were sold between March 2023 and March 2024.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of April 15.

Health Canada advised anyone who purchased the chargers to stop using them and contact the Amazon.ca seller for a refund.