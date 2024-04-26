Canada allocates millions for drone production, ammunition to support Ukraine

The federal government is earmarking $3 million for production of drones in Ukraine in support of Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

Defence Minister Bill Blair says the financial assistance is being made in collaboration with the United Kingdom.

Speaking with a group of defence leaders, Blair also announced $13 million for the Czech Republic's effort to provide ammunition to Ukraine.

The announcements allocate funding committed last year when the Liberal government pledged $500 million in military support.

Blair also provided an update on previously announced donations.

He said the first wave of armoured vehicles as well as 10 tactical boats promised to Ukraine should be delivered this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.