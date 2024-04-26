Canada allocates millions for drone production, ammunition to support Ukraine

Politics

    Defence minister Bill Blair announced today a $3 million donation to Ukraine for drone production.
    The federal government is earmarking $3 million for production of drones in Ukraine in support of Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

    Defence Minister Bill Blair says the financial assistance is being made in collaboration with the United Kingdom.

    Speaking with a group of defence leaders, Blair also announced $13 million for the Czech Republic's effort to provide ammunition to Ukraine. 

    The announcements allocate funding committed last year when the Liberal government pledged $500 million in military support. 

    Blair also provided an update on previously announced donations.

    He said the first wave of armoured vehicles as well as 10 tactical boats promised to Ukraine should be delivered this summer.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

