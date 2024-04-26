The special relationship between King Charles and the Princess of Wales

Expert warns of food consumption habits amid rising prices
This week, England marked St George’s Day, a day when the country celebrates its patron saint.
On this day, it’s traditional for the monarch to hand out honours, so it is the perfect time for King Charles III to hand out a pretty special and history-making honour to his daughter-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
Charles admitted Catherine to the Order of the Companions of Honour, making history in the process.
The Princess of Wales is the first member of the Royal Family to belong to this select group since the organization was founded by King George V in 1917, to recognize outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service.
Members of the order include notable people from across the Commonwealth including Margaret Atwood, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Salman Rushdie and Sir Paul McCartney. Late Canadian prime ministers John Diefenbaker and Pierre Trudeau were also named members of the order.
This honour serves as more than a personal thank you for Catherine's loyal service to the Crown since she married Prince William nearly 13 years ago. It is also an acknowledgment of her contribution to the arts as a keen photographer. But this is also the icing on the cake of the relationship between Charles and Catherine, his beloved daughter-in-law, perhaps the daughter he never had.
King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have demonstrated a profound bond through both public gestures and personal tributes that resonate deeply within and beyond the Royal Family. At the Buckingham Palace Royal Banquet celebrating the South Korean state visit to the UK, the Princess of Wales chose to wear the Strathmore Rose Tiara, which hasn’t been worn since the1930s.
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, Nov. 21, 2023 for the state visit to the UK by President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol (Yui Mok / Pool Photo via AP)
It symbolized her respect and allegiance to King Charles III, a gesture much appreciated by him. This act not only honoured the royal tradition but also personally pleased the King, showcasing their mutual respect and affection.
King Charles III has also extended his familial warmth by involving Catherine’s family significantly within royal affairs. He made a gracious gesture by inviting her parents, Carole and Michael, along with her siblings, Pippa and James, to his Coronation, further cementing the close-knit relationship between the families.
Such inclusivity highlights the deep personal connections that transcend formal royal duties.
Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, May 6, 2023. (Andrew Milligan / Pool via AP)
In times of sorrow, such as Prince Philip's funeral, the Princess of Wales has provided visible support to King Charles III, showcasing their strong familial bonds.
During a state banquet in Kenya in October 2023, King Charles III affectionately referred to Catherine as his "beloved daughter-in-law," a term that he reiterated in a public speech in November 2023.
This repeated public acknowledgment speaks volumes about the special place the Princess of Wales holds in his life. Moreover, their shared moments of warmth, such as laughing together during a royal visit in 2020, are a testament to their genuine connection. The Princess of Wales has also been described as a "healing balm" for the royal family, notably in mending the strained relationship between Prince William and King Charles.
This role highlights her pivotal position within the family, not just as a supportive figure but also as a unifier. The evolving relationship between The King and the Princess of Wales has grown to a point where he looks upon her as the daughter he never had.
This unique bond is not only a testament to their personal rapport but also reflects the complex dynamics within royal relationships, where personal and public lives are deeply intertwined.
File photo of then Prince Charles and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit to The Prince's Foundation training site for arts and culture at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London, England, Feb. 3, 2022 (Chris Jackson / Pool Photo via AP)
King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have already forged a profound connection, captivating public and personal realms alike. Their relationship, strengthened by mutual respect and shared experiences, is underpinned by both having been diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment concurrently.
This shared struggle against a daunting health challenge has underscored their resilience and mutual support, with Charles expressing pride in Catherine's courage to publicly disclose her diagnosis. Their bond, already strong from over a decade of familial milestones including the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, now deepens as they navigate their health journeys together.
Their camaraderie, highlighted during private moments like a shared lunch before Kate's poignant video announcement, or them walking up and down the hallways to visit one another in hospital, paints a picture of a relationship rooted in empathy and solidarity.
As they face cancer treatment, the Windsor family shows a united front, with every public gesture and personal tribute speaking volumes of their strong bond. This dynamic duo's journey through personal challenges and royal duties continues to capture the imagination and hearts of people around the world.
File photo of then Prince Charles, left, speaking with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they arrive for the world premiere of James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London on Sept. 28, 2021 (Chris Jackson / Pool Photo via AP)
Throughout the exploration of the unique bond between King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, it's evident that their relationship transcends the customary royal affiliations, epitomizing a genuine connection forged in both shared joys and adversities. Their journey through personal health battles to the shared navigation of royal duties underscores a profound mutual respect and support system.
This tale not only highlights the individual strength and resilience of Charles and Kate but also emphasizes the importance of unity and mutual support within the broader context of family and duty.
Looking ahead, the evolving dynamic between King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, enriched by challenges and strengthened by shared experiences, holds significant implications for the future of the monarchy.
File photo of then Prince Charles, left, with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis her great-grandson, covering his ears with his hands, next to his mother Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte in Buckingham Palace, June 2, 2022 (Alastair Grant / AP Photo)
Their ability to blend tradition with modernity, personal vulnerability with public duty, sets a hopeful precedent for the enduring relevance and adaptability of the Royal Family. As they continue to face personal and public challenges, the bond between Charles and Catherine remains a testament to the power of familial support and the potential for growth and unity in facing the future together.
It was evident to the federal government as early as last fall that Loblaw and Walmart might be holdouts to the grocery code of conduct, jeopardizing the project's success.
