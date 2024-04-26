British Army says horses that bolted and ran loose in central London continue 'to be cared for'

The military horses that bolted and ran loose when spooked by construction noise in central London earlier this week "continue to be cared for and closely observed," the British Army said Friday.

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, the Army gave no fresh information on the condition of the two horses -- Vida and Quaker -- that were operated on. Trojan and Tennyson were the other two who broke loose.

Vida, a white horse seen drenched in blood as it galloped down Aldwych in between London's historic financial center and the busy West End theater district, was the most visibly injured and was treated for lacerations. Quaker, the other horse to be operated on, was transferred to an equine hospital for specialist care.

The four horses from the Household Cavalry, the ceremonial guard of the monarch and a feature of state functions in London, broke free during routine exercises in the morning rush-hour on Wednesday near Buckingham Palace. A fifth horse tried to bolt but couldn't break free.

"Every one of the horses involved continue to be cared for and closely observed," the Army said. "All our horses receive the highest standards of care, and those that did not undergo surgery are expected to return to duty in due course."

The Army also confirmed that the three soldiers thrown from their steeds and hospitalized with injuries "are expected to recover and return to duty."

During the wild spectacle captured by stunned commuters and shared on social media, the horses hit vehicles as well as several near misses.

The horses had been training for an upcoming military parade and were spooked by the crashing sound of construction materials at a work site in Belgravia, a swanky neighborhood just to the west of the palace, said Matt Woodward, commanding officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

A day after the incident, more than 150 horses and close to 200 participants took part in the regiment's annual inspection at Hyde Park to demonstrate readiness for summer pageantry including Trooping the Color and state visits.