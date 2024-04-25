Business

    • Monthly earnings rise, payroll employment falls: jobs report

    The number of vacant jobs in Canada increased in February, while monthly payroll employment decreased in food services, manufacturing, and retail trade, among other sectors.

    Meanwhile, average weekly earnings grew to $1,232 -- a 4.5 per cent rise year-over-year.

    Overall job vacancies rose to 656,700 in February, a 3.4 per cent rise from January, but a negligible change compared to December's number.

    For every job vacancy, about two people were unemployed, a rate that has held steady since September, according to Statistics Canada.

    The agency noted particular growth in vacancies in Ontario and Alberta.

    In Ontario, vacant jobs rose by 8.4 per cent from January to 234,900. In Alberta, there were 82,500 open positions, a rise of 13.7 per cent.

    Certain sectors recorded gains in payroll employment, including public administration (6,600 employees added), finance and insurance (6,400), and healthcare (5,200).

