King Charles' cancer treatment progressing well, says Buckingham Palace

King Charles III’s doctors are “sufficiently pleased” with his cancer treatment and he is expected to return to public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The palace told the public in early February that the King had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” while undergoing tests for an enlarged prostate. At the time, the palace did not specify what kind of cancer he had.

It also said he would withdraw from public-facing duties while undergoing treatment.

The King’s treatment is ongoing, and a spokesperson wrote in a media release that “it is too early to say” how much longer it will continue.

“His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery,” the spokesperson wrote.

The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next week in the first of a series of external engagements to come, the palace said. They will also host the emperor and empress of Japan during a state visit in June.

The frequency and schedule of Charles’ public duties will be determined based on the advice of his medical team.

“His Majesty will of course continue with all official State business and selected Audiences, as he has done throughout his period of treatment,” reads the media release.

The palace said it couldn’t guarantee the King will appear at the upcoming birthday parade, D-Day commemorations or other royal events. It said staff would make accommodations for the King should he need them.

“His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise,” reads the release.

In March, a month after news of his diagnosis was shared, the King spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At the time, CTV News reached out to Buckingham Palace to learn more about what the two discussed, but a communications representative refused to provide information.

Following the King’s diagnosis, Trudeau wrote in a post on social media that he was “hoping for a fast and full recovery.”