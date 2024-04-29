Singh still not ready to say if NDP will back budget, holding out for 'clarity' on disability benefit

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still not ready to say whether his caucus will support the federal budget, citing a need for further "clarity" over whether the Liberals intend to address concerns surrounding the Canada Disability Benefit program.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Monday, as MPs resume debate on the 2024 financial plans, Singh said that while his caucus "fought hard" to ensure the budget included relief for Canadians such as new renter protections, a national school food program, and diabetes and contraception coverage, the government didn't go far enough in other areas.

Specifically, Singh said he's raised concerns with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – whom he has an ongoing confidence-and-supply arrangement with that's meant to prop the Liberals up on confidence votes such as budgets, in exchange for policy progress – about two elements of the budget that "were not adequate."

One has to do with Indigenous rights and Jordan's Principle not being adhered to, and the other is what many disability advocates have panned as a paltry amount of monthly funding promised for the new Canada Disability Benefit, and related fears about the potential for cross-jurisdictional clawbacks.

The government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years and $1.4 billion ongoing for this new benefit, providing for a maximum benefit amount of $2,400 per year or, as stakeholders were quick to realize, just $200 per month or $6.66 per day.

Singh said Monday that after speaking to Trudeau, "some progress" was made and "some commitments were provided" on his sticking points, but there are still "some outstanding questions before we make our final determination on the budget."

The Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and Green caucuses have already said they would vote against the Liberals' 2024 federal spending plan. Without the NDP's support, the Liberals won't have the numbers to survive the vote and could face the prospect of the government falling.

Per the two-party pact, both sides have agreed to a "no surprises" approach to these major votes, and while Singh has similarly mulled whether his party could support other past big votes without progressive improvements, ultimately his party has always come onside.

Pressed for specifics on what's behind his party's continued hedging, Singh said that while he was hesitant to negotiate in public, it seems the Liberals are "not signalling an intention to increase the amount."

"We know that people in the disability community have raised this concern. I know the Liberals have heard those same concerns, so, we'll continue to fight for a more fair amount," Singh said, adding that there's been more movement on offering assurances that the clawback concerns will be addressed.

"I believe that the people that are getting a benefit, which is already too little, should at least know and have confidence that it's not going to be clawed back … or in a way rendered obsolete or not really effectively there, because of a change in the amount that you receive provincially," Singh said.

"That's wrong. That shouldn't happen. And with New Democrats forcing the government, we're hopeful that we can get to a solution."

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the benefit as a "milestone" while noting it was "just the first step."

"We recognize there is more to do, including working carefully with provinces and territories, and we're going to do it," Freeland said.