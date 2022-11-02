Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
The motion, which passed 174 to 149, with the backing of Conservative, Bloc Quebecois, and NDP MPs, calls on the Auditor General of Canada to "conduct a performance audit, including the payments, contracts and sub-contracts for all aspects of the ArriveCan app, and to prioritize this investigation."
The proposal was put forward by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as his party's latest opposition day motion, which MPs spent most of Tuesday debating. It is the second motion to pass calling for the Auditor General to look into ArriveCan, after NDP MP Gord Johns successfully advanced a motion at the Government Operations and Estimates Committee requesting that the Auditor General conduct an audit into the costs of developing the app, and compliance with Treasury Board guidelines around best value.
These pushes for a probe into the contentious federal application come on the heels of a series of stories about the estimated $54-million cost of the app, and the contracts awarded to build and maintain it.
"When $54 million goes out the door and government officials can't get their story straight about where it went, the least we can do is have an audit," Poilievre said Tuesday when speaking about the motion, which starts with a preamble calling for the government to "eliminate wasteful spending" given the current cost-of-living crunch.
During Tuesday's debate, Bloc Quebecois and NDP MPs spoke of their constituents' complaints about using the app, and questioned why the federal government was unable to create the application internally and in a more cost-effective way.
Liberal and Green MPs voted against the motion after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino defended the app's procurement process during Tuesday’s debate, saying that they did what they could to get "value for taxpayer money." Mendicino said that costs for ArriveCan include development as well as maintenance, and told the House that a review of the contracts is ongoing.
While the motion is non-binding, Auditor General Karen Hogan’s office told CTVNews.ca that when parliamentarians pass a motion asking for an audit to be conducted, it “carries a significant amount of weight as we identify the work that we will do.”
“The ultimate decision about what to audit rests with the Auditor General. Final decisions about what to audit are made in light of the OAG’s mandate, the significance of the issue, the existing audit schedule, and available resources,” said spokesperson for the Auditor General’s Office, Vincent Frigon.
Introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, ArriveCan became mandatory as a way to screen inbound travellers to Canada for their travel and health-related information, including vaccination status.
After months of defending the at-times glitchy application, and insisting it was a "critical tool" despite pressure from the travel industry and opposition MPs to scrap it, the federal government made the use of ArriveCan optional on Oct. 1.
The app can still be used by travellers to fill out customs and immigration declarations prior to arrival, with the federal government stating this option will save Canadians time at the airport.
According to Hogan’s office, how long it takes to conduct performance audits can vary depending on their size and scope, and the audits that are set to be presented to Parliament in the spring of 2023 are already “well underway.”
“It is difficult to predict how quickly an audit of the ArriveCAN application would take without additional information,” Frigon said.
Meanwhile, the Government Operations and Estimates Committee has agreed to conduct a separate study, seeing MPs request the government turn over unredacted documents related to the planning, contracting, and subcontracting of the application’s development and launch.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Michael Lee
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 100 incidents or injuries reported to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer tells Emergencies Act inquiry he questioned motivations of some protesters
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is continuing in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing, so far
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
NDP seeking emergency debate on Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
Sen. Mobina Jaffer on nearly losing her father, husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to being expelled
Senator Mobina Jaffer represents B.C. in the Senate. She was also one of more than thousands expelled from Uganda when, in 1972, Idi Amin announced that the South Asian population had 90 days to get out of the country. As part of the upcoming CTV News special, 'Expelled: My Roots in Uganda with Omar Sachedina', the senator spoke with CTV News about nearly losing her father and her husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to the expulsion.
Conservatives say no new spending, NDP voice recession worries ahead of fiscal update
Federal opposition parties are making their priorities known ahead of the government's fall fiscal update, with the Conservatives calling for the Liberals to curb new spending and the NDP raising concerns about a potential recession.
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Thursday.
-
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
Legault says Quebec can't take in more immigrants, after feds set 500K target by 2025
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is maintaining that the province cannot accept more than 50,000 immigrants a year despite Ottawa's plans to significantly raise the country's immigration levels.
World
-
What happens if U.S Election Day gets disrupted?
Elections in the United States are decentralized, with county and local officials across 50 states responsible for carrying out the balloting and tabulating votes. So where a disruption unfolds will determine which official decides how to handle it.
-
Ethiopian government, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years
Ethiopia's warring sides formally agreed during talks in South Africa Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
-
Michigan fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in U.S.
Michigan is fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in the country. CTV News speaks to Sam, not her real name, who runs the Scotsdale Women's Centre, about Proposition 3, the competing ads out there, and what's at stake for women.
-
Bolsonaro supporters call on military to keep him in power
Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signalled a willingess to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
-
'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit
The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections.
-
Saudis in U.S. targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
Over the last five years, Saudi surveillance, intimidation and pursuit of Saudis on U.S. soil have intensified as the kingdom steps up repression under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the FBI.
Politics
-
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer tells Emergencies Act inquiry he questioned motivations of some protesters
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is continuing in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing, so far
-
NDP seeking emergency debate on Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
Health
-
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
CVS Health and Walgreen Co. announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unravelling.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
-
Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
A former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years, federal prosecutors said.
-
Musk says Twitter will charge US$8 per month for Blue service
Twitter will charge US$8 a month for its Blue service, which may include its sought-after 'verified' badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Entertainment
-
Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee
A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges Tuesday against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee.
-
Chadwick Boseman's widow reflects on loving and losing him
Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the death of her husband Chadwick Boseman in a new interview with Whoopi Goldberg.
-
Police: 3-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido has died
The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police said Tuesday.
Business
-
Stocks turn higher after U.S. Federal Reserve hints at slower rate hikes
Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply in afternoon trading Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases.
-
Canada Goose cuts full-year guidance as COVID-19 restrictions hurt China business
Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has trimmed its financial guidance for the year as COVID-19 restrictions in China and worries about the global economy weigh on the company.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges lower, U.S. stock markets trade down
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
Lifestyle
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
-
An etiquette guide for the 21st century: Emily Post's tome gets an upgrade
Embracing without permission. Disparaging one parent in front of children struggling with divorce. Flaunting privilege. Being a bad listener or, worse, a terrible loser. The world and all its interactional black holes would likely have Emily Post spewing her tea.
-
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
-
Tony Hawk program teaches skateboard enthusiasts community organizing
Tony Hawk, who won 73 championships by the age of 25 in skateboarding, founded The Skatepark Project's fellowship program which trains 15 diverse skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management to be able to build a skatepark.
-
Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.
Autos
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
-
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.