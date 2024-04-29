Electricity imports from U.S. topped exports in February amid drought: StatCan

For the first time in eight years, Canada imported more electricity from the U.S. than it exported amid prolonged dry conditions that have reduced hydroelectric power generation.

Statistics Canada says electricity generation in Canada totalled 53.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in February, down 4.9 per cent from the same month last year, as average daily generation was 8.2 per cent lower year-over-year.

Canada imported 2.7 million MWh of electricity from the U.S. that month, slightly more than the 2.6 million MWh it exported, marking the first time electricity imports have exceeded exports since StatCan changed the way it collects such data in 2016.

Imports were 124.1 per cent higher than average for February 2024, while exports were 44.8 per cent below average levels for the month.

StatCan says drought throughout much of Canada led to a 12.5 per cent year-over-year drop in hydroelectric generation, which drove the overall decline in electricity production.

Quebec contributed most to the year-over-year decrease in electricity exports, with 61.6 per cent less than the same month in 2023. Ontario's exports were down 29.5 per cent while New Brunswick's declined 49.9 per cent, as imports to B.C. rose 46.6 per cent.

The Canadian Energy Regulator says each Canadian used an average of 15 MWh in 2019, led by Quebecers at 24 MWh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.