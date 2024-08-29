Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
The move comes amid efforts to "recalibrate the number of temporary residents in Canada and preserve the integrity of the immigration system," a statement from the department reads.
"IRCC is also aware that some bad actors were using the policy to mislead foreign nationals into working in Canada without authorization," it continues.
The expanded-access policy was introduced four years ago this month, designed to address logistical challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions by allowing visitors and temporary foreign workers (TFWs) to apply and renew permits without leaving the country.
The policy also allowed for those with recent work permits who had changed their immigration status to "visitor" to apply to work while awaiting a decision for a new work permit. Originally slated to expire at the end of February 2025, IRCC says it has elected to sunset the program early.
"COVID was such an extraordinary time, and some exceptional policies were put in place to respond to the … once-in-a-century circumstances," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at an unrelated press conference Thursday.
"Today, though, that is not the situation."
Immigration rates draw fire
In recent years, immigration has become among the most contentious political issues in the country amid rising populations of non-permanent residents, international students and temporary foreign workers – trends that critics say have strained Canada's infrastructure.
"We have to have a smaller population growth, there's no question about it," federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said at a press conference Thursday.
"We had a multi-generational consensus in immigration for, literally, decades before Trudeau came along … We brought in hard-working, law-abiding citizens in numbers that our housing market, our job market and our health-care system could absorb."
Speaking to the media at a cabinet retreat Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that following the pandemic, Canada "no longer needs as many temporary foreign workers."
"It's not fair to Canadians struggling to find a good job, and it's not fair to those temporary foreign workers."
Freeland echoed Trudeau's sentiments Thursday, stating her support for recently announced drawdown measures in non-permanent immigration, including halting TFW applications when unemployment is higher than six per cent and capping the proportion of TFWs in a given workplace at 10 per cent.
"If you as a business think you need more, we have some real concerns about your business model," Freeland said.
As of June, Canada's unemployment rate sits at 6.4 per cent.
The deputy prime minister, who also serves as minister of finance for the Trudeau Liberals, avoided stating any new policy commitments, but stressed the importance of balancing Canada's openness to immigration with the economic realities of the day.
"We are welcoming to new Canadians; that's a good thing," she said. "But we do have to be mindful not to have abuses … not to have business models built on low-wage, sometimes exploited, temporary foreign workers."
With files from The Canadian Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
Meth hidden in suitcases bound for Australia seized in Vancouver; 2 Canadians arrested
Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Canada
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
-
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
-
Sask. school divisions ready to enforce pronoun law when classes start next week
School divisions in Saskatchewan say they will be enforcing the province's pronoun law as children head back to class next week.
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
Meth hidden in suitcases bound for Australia seized in Vancouver; 2 Canadians arrested
Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
World
-
Harris and Walz will sit down for first major television interview of their presidential campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will sit down Thursday for their first major television interview of their presidential campaign as the duo travels in southeast Georgia on a bus tour.
-
Ukraine says one of its Western-donated F-16 warplanes has crashed
One of the handful of F-16 warplanes that Ukraine has received from its Western partners to help fight Russia's invasion has crashed, Ukraine's Army General Staff said Thursday. The pilot died.
-
Here's what to know about recalled Boar's Head deli meats linked to a deadly U.S. listeria outbreak
A deadly food poisoning outbreak has led to the recall of more than seven million pounds of popular Boar's Head deli meats made at a plant in Virginia.
-
U.S. Army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident
The U.S. Army on Thursday defended an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was pushed aside during a visit by former president Donald Trump, saying that she acted professionally and was being unfairly attacked.
-
A sinkhole swallows an SUV in South Korea, injuring 2 people
A sinkhole suddenly opened and swallowed an SUV in South Korea's capital on Thursday, injuring the two occupants, emergency workers said.
-
Meth hidden in suitcases bound for Australia seized in Vancouver; 2 Canadians arrested
Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.
Politics
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
-
Federal government claims back-to-office mandate will boost careers, improve services
In less than two weeks, the federal government’s back-to-office mandate for public servants comes into effect. Employees will be required to work in-person at least three days a week and despite pushback from workers, the government says this is the right move.
Health
-
Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
-
What to know about the Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever
More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.
-
Canada watching mosquito-borne illness after parks shut down in U.S.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
Sci-Tech
-
'Unprecedented' discovery: 17th-century mummy brains show evidence of cocaine use
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
-
The Ontario Science Centre is being packed up following its abrupt closure. Here is a look inside
Many of the exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre that delighted visitors until this summer are now wrapped in plastic as the facility prepares to move them into storage.
Entertainment
-
YouTube chef, the son of Spanish actors, sentenced to life in prison for murder
A court in Thailand on Thursday found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
-
Claw machine games are Rio de Janeiro's new public enemy
On Wednesday, Rio police carried out 16 search warrants targeting the machines that elicit exhilaration among children and adults alike. In fact, they are games of chance -- just like slot machines -- and therefore illegal, according to their press office.
-
Canadian County Music Hall of Fame to showcase exhibits featuring k.d. lang, Gilles Godard
A new Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame exhibition at the National Music Centre will showcase the career of kd lang, and Canadian music industry icon Gilles Godard.
Business
-
Nvidia's subdued forecast dampens enthusiasm in AI chip stocks after steady rally
Nvidia shares pared some losses in premarket trading on Thursday, shaking off an earlier decline as investors stayed confident about the chip giant's growth prospects despite a forecast that fell short of lofty expectations.
-
Brazil top court threatens to suspend X operations in latest twist of ongoing feud
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday threatened to shut down the local operations of X, formerly Twitter, unless its billionaire owner Elon Musk names an in-country legal representative within 24 hours.
-
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection.
Lifestyle
-
Get ready foodies! Michelin guide coming to Quebec in 2025
Joining Vancouver and Toronto, the Belle Province will become the third locale in Canada for the iconic restaurant guide.
-
At this church in Portugal, parishioners surf before they worship
Porto takes pride in its beaches, old churches covered in blue-and-white tiles and its famous port wine named after the city in northern Portugal.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Sports
-
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
-
Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black wins Paris 2024 Fair Play Award
Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black been recognized for her sportsmanship at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
-
Zzzzzzz: U.S. Open tennis players take naps before matches, especially late ones
Plenty of tennis players at the U.S. Open agree: Don't sleep on the benefits of a good nap, especially ahead of a night match.
Autos
-
EV prices need to drop by one third if Canada wants to hit sales targets, says gov't report
Unless policies or technologies change, the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada to wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Jaguar tells owners of older I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to battery fire risk
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
Local Spotlight
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man's epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Indigenous talent from Manitoba set to strut the runway in Paris
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
'Perfect is good enough': Husband and wife sculptors reflect on 54 years of work
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Vancouver
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
Earthquake warning system providing seconds of notice activated in B.C.
An earthquake early detection system has been activated in British Columbia to provide the public and infrastructure managers with up to 10 seconds of warning ahead of a potentially harmful tremor.
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Toronto
-
Man wanted for murder in deaths of 2 relatives may be in Mississauga: police
Peel police say a 33-year-old man wanted in the deaths of his female relatives in Etobicoke may be in Mississauga.
-
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Calgary
-
Third person charged in relation to death of man who disappeared last August
A third person has been charged in relation to the death of a man who vanished in August, 2023.
-
Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
-
Odin, Calgary Zoo’s ‘big cat’ dies at 15 years old
Calgary Zoo staff and patrons said goodbye to one of the zoo’s mainstays, a male cougar named Odin, who was euthanized earlier this month after showing signs of rapid decline.
Ottawa
-
Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
With contractors swamped, Montreal area homeowners prepare for long construction delays
Montreal homeowners devastated by floods over the summer are realizing that the wait for a contractor can be months long, and insurance companies are telling clients to find their own workers.
-
Price shock imminent: Hydro-Quebec rates could more than double in next decade according to consumer report
A new report from a consumer protection agency in Quebec suggests Hydro rates could more than double in the next decade as the province continues its energy transition to decarbonize. Premier Francois Legault says that will not happen.
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
Edmonton
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
-
Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake
A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.
Atlantic
-
2 adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
Manitoba government providing more money for program working to prevent retail theft, violent crime
The Manitoba government is providing more funding to help curb retail theft and violent crime in Winnipeg.
-
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Regina
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
-
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
-
Rider Fan Day taking place on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium
Ahead of the Labour Day Classic, fans of the green and white can take part in Rider Fan Day this Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.
Kitchener
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
-
Canadian country duo The Reklaws fail to advance on 'America's Got Talent'
The Reklaws' journey on "America's Got Talent" has come to an end.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigates after body pulled from sewage lagoon
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after the body of an 18-year-old man was pulled from a sewage lagoon near Langham.
-
Sask. school divisions ready to enforce pronoun law when classes start next week
School divisions in Saskatchewan say they will be enforcing the province's pronoun law as children head back to class next week.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
London
-
Sarnia police confiscate loaded flare gun, drugs, and knife shaped like a gun in traffic stop
Early on Wednesday morning, when police stopped the vehicle in the area of Confederation Street and Indian Road, one of the vehicle’s passengers falsely identified himself, and another had warrants out for his arrest.
-
Goderich resident faces eight charges after drug bust
Police in Goderich have laid several charges after using a search warrant as part of an illegal drug investigation. On Thursday, police used the warrant and seized drugs, cash, weapons and other offence-related items.
-
Because every kid deserves a 'Best First Day'
Back-to-school 2024 is a stressful time for parents facing economic and inflationary pressures and the rising cost of school supplies forces some to make tough choices.
Barrie
-
Possible human remains discovered in Tiny Township
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
-
Celebrities make Muskoka their summer destination getaway
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Police warn shoppers of growing theft trend
Provincial police want to make residents aware of a growing trend of thefts targeting shoppers.
Windsor
-
E. C. Row at Central Avenue backed up due to collisions in both directions
The E. C. Row Expressway is experiencing traffic back ups due to collisions in both directions.
-
Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
-
Demoted Windsor police officer files complaint with Human Rights Tribunal
A demoted Windsor police officer has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat mayor's powers, salary restored following judicial review
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
-
First glasses raised at Cardston, Alta., restaurant after prohibition lifted
After well over a century of prohibition, people can finally raise a glass of cheer in a Cardston, Alta., restaurant.
-
Water users dealing with a dry Milk River following siphon burst
It's been just over two months since a siphon burst in Montana led to the Milk River drying up.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police seek public assistance in YMCA break-and-enter, theft investigation
Sault police are investigating a break-and-enter incident at the city’s YMCA workshop last month.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwestern Ont.
The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed early this morning in a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 near Dryden.
-
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Elliot Lake
In consultation with the Algoma Public Health, the City of Elliot Lake has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city for any activity where water may be ingested.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.