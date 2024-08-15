Politics

    Ukraine can use Canadian military equipment inside Russia, Ottawa says

    OTTAWA -

    The federal government says the Ukrainian army can use military equipment provided by Canada inside Russia.

    A spokesperson for National Defence says Canada places no geographic restrictions on military equipment donated to Ukraine.

    The statement comes after Ukraine launched a surprise military offensive into Russia earlier this month.

    The attack is unprecedented for its use of Ukrainian military units on Russian soil.

    Ottawa has committed $4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine through 2029.

    That includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, M777 howitzers and ammunition.

    With files from the Associated Press

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

