Ukraine can use Canadian military equipment inside Russia, Ottawa says
The federal government says the Ukrainian army can use military equipment provided by Canada inside Russia.
A spokesperson for National Defence says Canada places no geographic restrictions on military equipment donated to Ukraine.
The statement comes after Ukraine launched a surprise military offensive into Russia earlier this month.
The attack is unprecedented for its use of Ukrainian military units on Russian soil.
Ottawa has committed $4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine through 2029.
That includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, M777 howitzers and ammunition.
With files from the Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.
