Ukraine can use Canadian military equipment inside Russia, Ottawa says

OTTAWA -

The federal government says the Ukrainian army can use military equipment provided by Canada inside Russia.

A spokesperson for National Defence says Canada places no geographic restrictions on military equipment donated to Ukraine.

The statement comes after Ukraine launched a surprise military offensive into Russia earlier this month.

The attack is unprecedented for its use of Ukrainian military units on Russian soil.

Ottawa has committed $4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine through 2029.

That includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, M777 howitzers and ammunition.

With files from the Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.