Edmonton

Oilers install new AI security gates so you don’t have to empty your pockets

By Ali Yusuf

Published

A notice goes up at Rogers Place of a new security screening process that eliminates the needs of guests taking their belongings out of their pockets and purses. (Courtesy: Oilers TV)
