Two NDP MPs vote against fiscal update motion over Indigenous, gender issues
Despite a deal in which the NDP pledged to support the Liberals on key votes in the House of Commons, two New Democrat MPs broke with their party on Thursday to reject a government motion on the fall economic statement.
The supply-and-confidence agreement has the NDP supporting the minority Liberals on important votes, including on budget policy, in exchange for movement on shared priorities.
The so-called ways and means motion sought the House's support for the introduction of a bill to implement last week's fall economic statement.
MPs Leah Gazan and Lori Idlout say their votes against it are intended to send a message to the Liberal government that it is failing on Indigenous and gender issues.
"We are putting them on notice that it is not OK anymore to leave women and gender-diverse and Indigenous Peoples out in the cold," Gazan, who is the NDP critic for women and gender equality, told reporters following the vote.
The MPs said they voted against the motion because it failed to address challenges facing Indigenous communities, including a sizeable infrastructure gap.
"We've been fighting hard the last two and a half years to make sure that Indigenous Peoples' needs are being met," said Idlout, who is the NDP critic for multiple Indigenous files.
"And the fall economic statement was a clear indication that the Liberals are not willing to do what they can to uplift Indigenous Peoples."
The two also called out Ottawa's decision to end pandemic-era funding to women's shelters that support those fleeing from domestic violence.
Gazan and Idlout say they have the support of their caucus and leader, even though the rest of the NDP contingent in the House voted in favour of the government motion.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the fall economic statement on Nov. 21.
It offered an update on federal finances and announced limited new measures to address housing and affordability.
The update was far from the more-substantial mini-budgets the federal government had on offer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal Liberals are vowing fiscal restraint to avoid fuelling inflation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.
Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
