12 injuries reported from steam cleaners that spew hot water: Here are the recalls of the week

Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food and kids' bike helmets.

Steam cleaners

Health Canada issued a joint recall Thursday for Bissell's handheld steam cleaners due to burn hazards.

The recall notice said steam or hot water may spew and burn the user while the product is heating or in use.

The health department said the steam cleaners come in green, grey, white and blue colours.

The model series are 39N7 and 2994. For specific model numbers, visit Health Canada's website.

As of June 4, the company has received 14 incident reports and 12 injury reports in Canada.

In the U.S., 169 reports of incidents have been recorded, along with 145 injuries.

More than 350,000 steam cleaners were sold in Canada between August 2008 and May 2024.

Health Canada advises anyone who has purchased the steam cleaners to stop using them and contact Bissell to receive an $82 credit towards another purchase, or a $55 refund.

Ceramic plates

Health Canada issued an expanded recall Wednesday for Canadian Art Prints' Indigenous ceramic plates collection due to excessive lead levels.

The federal agency said the plate collections are named "Dancing Bears & Three Bears," "Not Forgotten & Ancient Messages" and "Tranquility & Teachings."

Third-party testing of the glazed ceramic plates found high levels of lead.

Serious health effects with exposure to lead include vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, the recall warned.

The company said no injuries or incidents had been reported in Canada as of July 16, and about 4,500 plates were sold in Canada from February 2020 to February 2024.

Customers should stop using the plates and contact the company for a refund, and then destroy them, Health Canada said.

Power banks

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Ikea's Varmfront power banks due to possible fire hazards.

Faulty battery cells inside the power bank can overheat and melt.

The affected power banks are identified by energy capacities of 5200 mAh and 10400 mAh.

The recall said the products are sold at Ikea under article numbers 00559615 and 90555651, found on the power bank's backside.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada as of July 16.

The company said nearly 1,700 power banks were sold in Canada between July 2023 and March 2024.

Health Canada advises consumers to stop using the power banks and return them to Ikea for a refund or replacement.

Hedgehog food

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Sunseed and Vitakraft hedgehog food due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 25-ounce packages of Sunseed's Vita Prima and Vitakraft's Vita Smart hedgehog food.

To check its lot code and expiration date, on the back of the product's package, Health Canada lists these identification numbers on its website.

The recall said the salmonella-contaminated pet food can cause cross-contamination or illness after handling, especially if a person has not washed their hands after contact with it.

"Some pets may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household," the recall said.

The company said 1,560 units were sold from May 2023 to January 2024.

There have been no reports of illnesses, complaints, or injuries.

Kids' bike helmets

Health Canada issued a recall Monday for kids' multi-purpose bike helmets due to head injury risks.

The recall impacts kids' helmets in size small and has a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fit. The model number KY-E008 is printed on a white label inside the helmet.

The recall warned that the helmets may fail to protect a child's head in the event of a crash.

The company importing the helmets, Chau River Sports Outdoors, said no injuries or incidents have been reported in Canada as of July 2.

Nearly 20 helmets were sold in Canada from June 2023 to February 2024.

Consumer should stop using the affected helmets, safely dispose of them and request a refund, Health Canada said.