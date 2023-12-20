Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the "Freedom Convoy" protests.

National Security and Intelligence Adviser (NSIA) Jody Thomas revealed her plans to leave the public service "with a tear, and a smile," in a message to colleagues that was provided to CTV News by the Privy Council Office.

Thomas, appointed in January 2022, will vacate the role in late January 2024. Her departure puts the prime minister back on the hunt for a new NSIA, a position that's been held by six different senior officials since Trudeau took office.

When Trudeau became prime minister, Richard Fadden was in the role. Following Fadden's retirement in 2016, he was replaced by Daniel Jean, who resigned in 2018 amid controversy over the prime minister's first ill-fated India trip.

Jean was replaced by Greta Bossenmaier, who retired in 2019, after approximately a year and half in the role. Then, David Morrison held the position in an acting capacity until Vincent Rigby was tapped to be Trudeau's NSIA in 2020. Thomas then took over in 2022 following Rigby's retirement.

In her letter, Thomas thanked Trudeau for "listening to me, debating with me and giving me the space to do my job," and also thanked the trio of Privy Council clerks she worked alongside over her time in the role for their confidence "in a very difficult period" of her life.

A central element of the job as NSIA is to brief the prime minister and cabinet on matters of national security, providing policy and operational guidance. Canada's NSIA also convenes and coordinates with key domestic and international players within the intelligence community.

"To serve as the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister at this extraordinary time in our history has been an exceptional honour and privilege," she said.

From the outset of her tenure, Thomas was thrust into stickhandling a major national security situation as the anti-COVID-19 restriction and anti-government "Freedom Convoy" protesters rolled into downtown Ottawa and cemented themselves in the core, and at key border crossings.

Thomas was of the view that extremism was at play amid the convoy protests, warning shortly after the ordeal that Canada needs to take seriously the rise of domestic ideologically motivated violent extremism.

And, during the historic Public Order Emergency Commission examining the prime minister's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the blockades and occupation, Thomas defended the advice she offered Trudeau around meeting a critical national security threat threshold.

Thomas was then called to be a witness this spring during parliamentary hearings over the government's handling of foreign election interference allegations, testifying that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that "the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate."

After warning that India is among the top sources of foreign interference in Canada, alongside China, Russia and Iran, Thomas was dispatched to India to speak with officials ahead of Trudeau declaring Canadian intelligence agencies were investigating "credible allegations" that agents of the Indian government were involved in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing.

"Our jobs are unique. We see democracy in action, we participate in democracy, and we have a lens on history. Our jobs can be extremely challenging and so they should be, we are stewards of public trust, public funds, citizen service, public safety, and security," Thomas said in her resignation message.

Thomas' pursuit of public service began when she joined the Royal Canadian Navy reserves at 17. In the more than 40 years since, she's held a series of significant jobs within government, including as Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

"I joined the RCN as a reservist when women could not go to sea. While we are still marking milestones for women, we have come a long way in the fight for equality," Thomas said. "I hope I have helped moved the yardstick for women just a little bit in these many years."