

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Greta Bossenmaier as his new national security and intelligence adviser.

Bossenmaier, who is currently the head of Canada’s Communications Security Establishment, will replace Trudeau’s current adviser Daniel Jean, as of May 23, 2018.

She has been at the helm of CSE since 2015, and has previously held several senior positons in the federal government.

Jean will be departing his role after becoming infamous in political Ottawa circles at the tail-end of his tenure, as a result of his involvement in Trudeau’s troubled trip to India.