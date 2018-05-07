PM Trudeau names new national security adviser
Communications Security Establishment Chief Greta Bossenmaier speaks with Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale as they wait to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, May 7, 2018
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Greta Bossenmaier as his new national security and intelligence adviser.
Bossenmaier, who is currently the head of Canada’s Communications Security Establishment, will replace Trudeau’s current adviser Daniel Jean, as of May 23, 2018.
She has been at the helm of CSE since 2015, and has previously held several senior positons in the federal government.
Jean will be departing his role after becoming infamous in political Ottawa circles at the tail-end of his tenure, as a result of his involvement in Trudeau’s troubled trip to India.