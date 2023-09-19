Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim "absurd", and is calling on the country to take the matter "seriously."

"India and the government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that. We are not looking to provoke or escalate. We are simply laying out the facts as we understand them," Trudeau said.

"For Canada, as I said yesterday, we’re going to remain calm. We’re going to remain grounded in our democratic principles and values, and we’re going to follow the evidence and make sure that the work is done to hold people to account."

The prime minister would not comment on whether India is cooperating, saying the Indian government "will be able to speak for itself."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government hit back early Tuesday, denying any involvement in any act of violence on Canadian soil and announcing it would be reciprocally expelling a senior Canadian diplomat.

"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime minister to our prime minister, and were completely rejected," said India's Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," the statement continued.

"We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil."

On Monday afternoon, Trudeau told the House of Commons in a rare statement on a matter of national security that Canadian intelligence agencies were investigating "credible allegations" that agents of the Indian government were involved in the June death of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C.

Asked on his way in to a Tuesday morning cabinet meeting why the Canadian government went public with this allegation, Trudeau said since the summer officials had been working closely with intelligence agencies to "make sure that we had solid grounding in understanding what was going on."

And, after raising the matter directly with allies and India on the sidelines of the G20, Trudeau said he felt that Canadians had the "right to know."

After Trudeau addressed MPs, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced that Canada had expelled a "key Indian diplomat," who is listed as the head of Canadian operations for the Research and Analysis Wing, India's foreign intelligence agency.

It was later confirmed that the expelled Indian diplomat's name is Pavan Kumar Rai, who is listed on the Indian High Commission's website as a minister for economic, coordination and community affairs.

Nijjar was shot dead by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of his gurdwara in Surrey. B.C. and Sikh community leaders had asserted that the government of India was involved.

Homicide investigators have not made any arrests in relation to his slaying, or named a motive.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said there are three suspects in the murder: two “heavy-set men wearing face coverings” who were seen fleeing the scene on foot, and a third person waiting in a getaway car parked a few blocks away.

As The Canadian Press has reported, India had issued an arrest warrant for Nijjar over his advocacy for the Khalistan movement, which calls for an independent homeland for Sikhs in India's Punjab region.

Outside of India, Canada is home to the largest Sikh community in the world. Leaders in the Sikh community in Canada have said they are glad to hear the Canadian government corroborate something that they've suspected, but want to see further action in holding India to account.

The opposition parties were quick to unite in shock and dismay over this alleged affront to Canadian sovereignty.

This major international development—coming amid a heightened focus on foreign interference in Canada and ongoing tensions with India—quickly became the dominating topic of discussion on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.

Ministers, speaking to reporters on their way in to a cabinet meeting, talked about how difficult this news of a potential extrajudicial killing of a Canadian has been to digest, particularly for those with ties to India and who have large diaspora communities in their ridings.

"I’ve been engaged with some of my colleagues not only who come from the community but who represent large populations from India within their communities, and they’re having a hard time," said Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser.

This is a developing story, more to come…

With files from CTV News' Tom Yun and Spencer Van Dyk, and CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja