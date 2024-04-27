As Charles announces a return to public-facing duties, a look at recent events involving the royals

London, United Kingdom -

King Charles III is on the comeback trail.

The 75-year-old British monarch will slowly ease back into public life after a three-month break to focus on his treatment and recuperation after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

In a nod to the help he’s received recently, Charles plans a visit to a cancer treatment center on Tuesday as he gingerly steps back into the spotlight afforded to the monarch.

Though the royals are normally quite busy in the upcoming warmer months, Charles plans a less-packed summer program with his attendance determined closer to the time of each event.

Charles will continue to perform all of his state duties, including reviewing government documents and meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as he has done since his diagnosis was disclosed on Feb. 5, the palace said.

Here’s a timeline of recent events in the royal family since Charles became king:

— Sept. 8, 2022: Charles becomes king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

— March 29,2023: Charles makes first foreign visit as monarch to Germany, wowing lawmakers with his command of German.

— May 6, 2023: The new monarch is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

— Sept. 20, 2023: Charles makes state visit to France, making stop at fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral.

— Oct. 31, 2023: Charles makes state visit to Kenya; expresses sorrow and regret for past violence committed against Kenyans as they sought independence.

— Dec. 25, 2023: Charles attends Christmas service at Sandringham, the royal estate on the eastern English coast, alongside other royals.

— Jan. 16, 2024: Kate, 42, undergoes abdominal surgery.

— Jan. 17: Kensington Palace reveals that Kate is recovering from a planned operation. Officials say her condition isn’t cancer-related but did not specify what surgery it was.

— Jan. 21: Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, says she has malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

— Jan. 26: Charles is admitted to a London hospital for a three-day stay for his prostate treatment.

— Jan. 29: Kate and Charles are both discharged from the London Clinic. Charles is photographed leaving the hospital with Camilla and waving at well-wishers. Kate is not pictured leaving the hospital.

— Feb. 5: Buckingham Palace announces that Charles has cancer.

— Feb. 7: Prince Harry arrives in the U.K. from California to visit his father.

— Feb. 11: Charles cheerfully waves to well-wishers after leaving church services near his country estate in eastern England, his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis.

— Feb. 27: William pulls out of a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to a “personal matter.” His office declines to elaborate but says Kate continues to do well.

Later on the same day, Buckingham Palace says Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, has died at the age of 45. Prince Michael is a cousin of Elizabeth.

— March 1: An inquest hears that Thomas Kingston died from a “traumatic head wound” on Feb. 25. A gun was found near his body at his parents’ home.

— March 10: Kensington Palace releases a photo of Kate surrounded by her children to mark Mother’s Day in Britain. The photo, the first official one since she underwent surgery, was retracted hours later by The Associated Press and other news agencies over concerns it had been digitally manipulated.

— March 11: Amid speculation about her health sparked by the edited family photo, Kate issues an apology on social media for the “confusion” caused. She says she “occasionally experiments with editing” like many amateur photographers.

— March 22: In a video address, Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer, including chemotherapy. She says she is getting stronger every day, but needs to focus on her recovery.

— March 31: Charles attends Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, shaking hands and greeting well-wishers who waited in the cold outside the service.

— April 26: Buckingham Palace announces Charles will return to public-facing duties.