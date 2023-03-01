As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that "the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate."
That's how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's National Security and Intelligence Advisor Jody Thomas put it during her testimony before the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) studying foreign election interference.
She said that while various federal agencies tasked with detecting, deterring and countering foreign interference have acknowledged that "foreign interference has been attempted," the government is taking "concrete steps" to strengthen Canada's institutions and ensure those responsible face consequences.
Appearing alongside Thomas were foreign affairs associate deputy minister Cindy Termorshuizen, and public safety deputy minister Shawn Tupper, who confirmed during Wednesday's hearing that, despite all that's been reported, the RCMP is not investigating any of the interference allegations stemming from the last federal election.
"The RCMP form a critical part of the team of people who assess activities during elections. They were aware of the information that was brought forward, they have looked at that information and have concluded that they will not pursue a criminal investigation," Tupper said. "I can confirm that the RCMP is not investigating any of the allegations that are arising from the last election."
Tupper also spoke about how the nature of foreign interference is shifting, from "suitcases full of money" to the use of social media and cyberattacks, as evidenced during the 2016 U.S. election.
"It's more pervasive, it's more aggressive, and the potential for damage to our democracy is that much more serious," he said.
Following this panel were a handful of members of the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force, including CSIS director general of intelligence assessments Adam Fisher and the Communication Security Establishment's (CSE) deputy chief of signals intelligence Alia Tayyeb.
These officials spoke about the work they did during the campaigns to make officials aware of the threat landscape, and sought to clarify the difference between intelligence and evidence and the challenges in translating intel into something law enforcement can act on.
While officials prodded by members of Parliament for information about what they knew about attempts by China to meddle in and influence Canada's democratic process, given the meeting was public and the issue concerns highly sensitive information, officials' responses were light in detail or specifics, citing obligations to protect classified information.
"We must also carefully consider that … in some cases publicly disclosing intelligence on foreign state-specific attempts to interfere may ultimately play into their hands, including by potentially affecting outcomes of electoral processes and creating confusion," Thomas said.
The limited new information shared sparked frustration among some MPs, who noted that when they asked questions in an effort to clarify the situation, the answers were largely classified.
"We do try very hard to— all of us who have been talking about foreign interference for a good amount of time in the public—we try to be as transparent as possible… It is a careful balance that we deal with every day," said Tayyeb.
Over the last several years, Canadian security agencies have been warning governments and citizens of increasingly sophisticated efforts from foreign states to interfere in Canadian affairs, though Wednesday's testimony comes amid a few months of media reports, including those citing unnamed CSIS sources, that raised questions around specific alleged attempts to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
Jody Thomas, National Security and Intelligence Advisor, left, and Cindy Termorshuizen, Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs are seen as they wait to appear as witnessness at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) regarding foreign election interference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
For example, The Globe and Mail has reported that China used a "sophisticated strategy" to defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing while attempting to get the Liberals re-elected in 2021, an effort defeated former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu told CTV News he thinks he was a target of.
Global News has reported that China allegedly interfered in the 2019 campaigns of some candidates, including Liberal Han Dong who the news outlet reported CSIS believed was a "witting affiliate" of Chinese influence networks, and that the spy agency told the Prime Minister's Office to rescind his nomination. Dong has strongly denied these claims, and CTV News has not independently verified either outlets' reporting.
On Wednesday, Thomas called the leaks "very concerning" and condemned those leaking information as jeopardizing Canada's national security and putting employees and those subject to investigations "at unnecessary risk."
She said she would not speculate on the motivations of the leaks, nor would she comment on the accuracy of the reports containing them.
"I'm not going to comment on information that was inappropriately obtained," she said. Similarly, SITE's Fisher said he was not prepared to validate the reporting.
Trudeau, while insisting his government is taking the issue seriously, has also sought to cast doubt on some of what's been reported, including that CSIS would provide advice to the prime minister on a political issue. He's also questioned the claims' impacts on Canadians' confidence in democratic institutions.
"We have an awful lot of mechanisms that are underway right now around determining what kind of foreign interference has happened," Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.
The prime minister has also repeatedly pointed to assurances from SITE, an election interference monitoring body that has offered assurances that "the integrity of our elections was not compromised."
“National security agencies saw attempts at foreign interference, but not enough to have met the threshold of impacting electoral integrity,” reads the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol’s report into the 2021 campaign, released Tuesday.
In an interview ahead of the hearing with CTV News' chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the Liberals are "eyes wide open about the fact that foreign interference does present a challenge to our democracy," and that it's "critically important" that Canadians are united in recognizing the threats countries like China pose.
In a statement sent to CTV News on Wednesday, China's embassy in Ottawa denied attempting to interfere in Canadian elections, calling the claims "purely baseless and defamatory,” and alleging media outlets have been “seriously misleading the public.”
"China has always been firmly against any attempts to interfere in other countries' domestic affairs," the embassy said. "We are not interested in meddling with Canada's internal affairs, nor have we ever tried to do so."
NDP PUSHING FOR NATIONAL PUBLIC INQUIRY
So far, Trudeau has resisted calls from the opposition parties for a public inquiry amid increasing demands for the federal government to be transparent about what top elections integrity bodies and security agencies knew about allegations that specific MPs or candidates were targeted by China.
During Wednesday's hearing, the NDP gave notice of intent to move a motion asking for a national public inquiry to be launched into allegations of foreign interference in Canada's democracy, with the power to compel national security documents and call key government and political figures to testify.
The New Democrats are taking the position that, as more reports emerge, the parliamentary committee is not the most appropriate venue to continue this investigation.
“When reports like these come out, people don’t want elected officials to score political points—they want solutions that protect our democracy,” said NDP MP and committee member Peter Julian in a statement. “To have the utmost confidence in our system, there must be a thorough, transparent and independent investigation into all instances of alleged interference in the election."
Ahead of the meeting, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters that the Conservatives will be looking to amend the NDP proposal once it comes up for consideration to ensure the parliamentary committee work continues alongside the striking of an inquiry, and that the individual heading the "independent" inquiry be unanimously selected by all recognized parties in the House of Commons.
"It has to be public. We can't simply bury it behind closed doors and have it in secret while Canadians are left in the dark, potentially with another election interfered in before the results of the commission come out," Poilievre said. "The results of the Commission and the regular testimony must be public."
A person enters the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs committee room before the session begins, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The proposal will come to a vote during a follow up committee meeting on Thursday, where another batch of witnesses are slated to appear, including Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault, Commisioner of Canada Elections Caroline Simard, top officials from CSIS, CSE, and the RCMP.
Differing views have emerged among Canada' intelligence community on whether an independent public inquiry or a probe by the top-secret and multi-party National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) would be best to get to the bottom of the various reports, in an effort to fully assess the foreign meddling allegations and any potential impact on Canada's democratic institutions.
Trudeau told reporters earlier this week that, in addition to the ongoing work of PROC, he’s “hopeful” that NSICOP embarks on a study into how to continue to strengthen Canada’s electoral systems and guard against interference, which has recently been noted coming from both foreign and domestic actors.
“Canadians do want to hear directly from independent experts on the safety, the stability, the security of our elections and of our democratic processes despite the ongoing attempts at interference,” Trudeau said. “It is extremely important… that Canadians see that this is open, transparent, non-partisan, independent. Because we're all concerned and worried about our elections’ integrity. That's why we have put in place mechanisms, why we continue to see hearings on this.”
Richard Fadden, a former CSIS director and national security adviser to the prime minister, told CTV News earlier this week that there are precedents in Canada for commissions of inquiry to be able to receive classified information.
Given the work the Public Order Emergency Commission has just completed under Justice Paul Rouleau, Fadden said he is in favour of that more objective approach, noting that what's at stake is Canadians' confidence in the integrity of this country's electoral system.
Former CSIS director Ward Elcock thinks NSCIOP would be better suited than a public inquiry to take this work on, while noting that alongside this effort, the government also needs to shake the perception that it hasn't done anything with the information that's been made public.
Having the testimony held in public would limit the amount of information officials would be able to provide, witnesses cautioned on Wednesday.
"Inquiries like this one I think, are very important in terms of understanding what happened… A public inquiry will have the same limitations that this committee does in that we cannot talk about national security information in a public forum," Thomas said.
She pointed to NSICOP as the best forum for further study, as officials can be "absolutely transparent" with the MPs and Senators who make up that committee because they have been cleared to see the top secret information underpinning the federal government's determination that foreign interference seen did not meet the threshold of compromising the last two elections' outcome.
For now, the matter is primarily before PROC, which has a mandate to review and report on the election of members to the House of Commons, and has been studying the issue of foreign election interference since November.
Wednesday and Thursday's meetings are the result of MPs unanimously voting to expand its study to cover the last two federal elections and call additional cabinet ministers and federal security and elections officials to testify, given the recent reporting and opposition MPs increasing concerns about the Liberal government's transparency surrounding potential foreign meddling.
Opposition parties are deliberating further extending the committee's witness list amid calls for Trudeau, his chief of staff Katie Telford, and the author of the 2021 report Morris Rosenberg to testify. The Official Opposition also wants a further trove of documents turned over.
"As we seek to get to the bottom of alarming reports of interference by Beijing in the 2019 and 2021 elections… This is not about Chinese Canadians who are first and foremost the victims of Beijing's interference activities… What this scandal is about, is what the prime minister knows about this interference, when he first learned about it, and what he did about it, or failed to do about it," said Conservative MP and PROC committee member during a post-testimony portion of Wednesday's hearing.
"And so far… there is absolutely no evidence that the prime minister has done anything meaningful in response," Cooper said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Canada
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
World
-
Prosecution wraps its case at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh's theft of millions of dollars was about to be revealed so he killed his wife and son to buy time to figure a way out, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the disgraced South Carolina attorney's murder trial.
-
Shipwreck off Italy: Stadium filled with coffins of migrants
Wailing and other expressions of grief echoed through a sports complex in southern Italy as public viewing began Wednesday of the closed coffins holding the bodies of dozens of migrants who died in a shipwreck.
-
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.
-
Nigerian president-elect faces doubts, high poverty, crime
Bola Tinubu, the newly elected president of Nigeria, is the first person chosen to lead the country with less than 50 per cent of the vote. His rivals have yet to signal that they accept the legitimacy of the election.
-
Remains of baby found after missing couple arrested: U.K.
British police said they found the remains of a 2-month-old baby in woodland Wednesday after officers arrested the infant's mother and her boyfriend, who vanished after the child was born in early January.
-
U.S. review casts doubt on suspicions that 'Havana Syndrome' is caused by foreign adversary
U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called "Havana syndrome," the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.
Politics
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
Health
-
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
Sci-Tech
-
Genetics study lays bare Ice Age drama for humans in Europe
Researchers on Wednesday unveiled an analysis of genome data from 356 hunter-gatherers who lived in the region between 35,000 and 5,000 years ago, a span that included the Ice Age's coldest interval.
-
Metaverse in spotlight at MWC tech fair as doubts arise
South Korean company SK Telecom's air taxi mockup was one of the eye-catching demonstrations at Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest telecom industry trade show. Increasingly in new virtual reality worlds dubbed the metaverse.
-
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
TikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.
Entertainment
-
Ed Sheeran says his wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
-
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
-
Chasing Horse pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case
A former 'Dances With Wolves' actor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to state charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in Nevada.
Business
-
Insolvency filings in Canada in January up 33.7 per cent compared with a year earlier
Insolvencies in Canada surged by a third in January compared with a year ago as consumers struggled with rising prices and higher interest rates, the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy said Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you file your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
Lifestyle
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq.
-
Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs
Doctors, lawyers and celebrities are handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own name in cursive.
Sports
-
Kings trade Quick to Blue Jackets for Gavrikov, Korpisalo
The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, Los Angeles sent two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-rounder in 2024.
-
'A little scary': Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins with smallest field ever
The second half-century for the world's most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start. Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams.
-
Female boxers take the ring on P.E.I. for the first time in Canada Games history
For the first time in Canada Games history, women are making their way into the boxing rings.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.