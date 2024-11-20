Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Justin Trudeau recorded a long video on the subject of immigration and released it over the weekend. It was a howler.
In it, he blamed Canada’s immigration crisis on: the pandemic, provincial premiers, colleges and universities, “big box stores” (not joking) and, maybe a teeny, tiny bit, his own government.
Not a word about the plan he espoused to bring Canada’s population to 100 million by the end of this century.
He was on track for that. Canada had 36 million souls when Trudeau came to office in 2015; we now number close to 42 million, and counting.
The problem, of course, is not with immigration itself. Every Canadian understands that unless you’re First Nations, Inuit or Métis, your family immigrated here at some point in its history.
The problem is that Trudeau was radically increasing immigration without a thought to the predictable effects on availability of healthcare, education facilities and, most importantly, housing.
He’s paying a very heavy political price for that negligence, and it is one of the key reasons he’s some 15- to 20-percentage points behind Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in the polls.
We are blessed to live in a place that is peaceful and prosperous and where voters get to decide who will govern them.
It hasn’t always been easy, but the result is there to see.
The recognition, by most Canadians, that colonialism and racism towards Indigenous Canadians, in particular the residential school system, is a stain on our collective history is encouraging for our shared future. Real compensation by the federal government has been part of a path to reconciliation.
In contrast to the vast policy debris field of the Trudeau years, Trudeau’s sincere determination to create a true nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous Canadians is one of his finest accomplishments.
But even there, he just can't seem to follow through.
The Boissonault problem
The debacle of fake claims of Indigenous ancestry by Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault should have been dealt with decisively -- and rapidly. Instead, they’ve been like water torture for Trudeau as details drip out day after day.
Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The chair of the Liberal party's Indigenous caucus says Indigenous identity is "complicated" after a former member and current minister is being questioned over his claims to Indigenous identity, along with two current members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No, a prime minister doesn’t have to take care of all the fine details of a mess like this himself. That’s why you have a chief of staff. But Trudeau and Katie Telford are now wandering around the empty castle that was once the Prime Minister’s Office, completely cut off from the concerns, and perceptions, of average Canadians. Issues like this one are no longer handled, they are handed off.
Trudeau knows the consequences of a shuffle
Trudeau promised when he came to office that if there was even a whiff of impropriety in his government, he'd deal with it decisively. After all the revelations came out concerning Boissonnault—his sketchy Indigenous claims and his business dealings—how is it possible that he remains in cabinet?
There have been six departures from cabinet in recent months with no replacements so far. Boissonnault would be the seventh.
Trudeau, of course, knows the consequences of a shuffle: in addition to pleasing the new members of cabinet, he’d create a far greater number of disappointed and dissatisfied MPs who thought they’d be next in line to be named ministers.
Meanwhile, the federal cabinet looks like Swiss cheese. The lamentable handling of this core obligation to have a full cabinet, in our government based on ministerial responsibility, is hurting the country as a whole.
Another boondoggle?
The Conservatives continue their filibuster in an attempt to draw attention to the truly scandalous behaviour of the Liberals in yet another boondoggle. This one involves a sustainable development technology fund that was so rife with cronyism, conflicts of interest and illegal subsidies, that Trudeau forced out its leaders (whom he’d appointed) and tried to bury the whole thing by sending its budget to another government agency.
The Conservatives, doing their jobs as official Opposition, have been hounding Trudeau to hand over the documents, as ordered by Parliament itself. So far, the Liberals have steadfastly refused and have continued to try to shunt everything off to a committee.
It’s a gong show that few, outside the confines of Parliament, are paying attention to; but it has the unmistakable smell of a government at the end of its regime.
Trudeau is cornered, but is unwilling to let the people decide. He’s grasping onto power thanks to an NDP that has been embarrassing as it continues to support the Liberals, come hell or high water.
The problem, of course, is that there’s still a country to run, and the government has run out of gas.
Parliament can’t function, yet Trudeau continues to spend as much time as he can on the road (who can blame him for playing hooky? It’s no fun at all for him in the House).
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as world leaders gather for a G20 Summit group photo, in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 19, 2024 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Trudeau strongly supports Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use long range missiles into Russia. Shouldn’t there be a debate here in Canada on such a crucial issue for the future of the planet? Apparently not.
What is our game plan for trade with the new U.S. administration? So far, all we’ve got is the laughable reassurance that everything’s going to be fine, because the Liberals have already thought about it.
There are pressing issues that need an active, engaged federal government that is a willing partner of the provinces on key issues like healthcare, energy, environment and housing.
How is the bureaucracy supposed to know which way to turn when their political masters have their heads elsewhere?
Hubris is an amazing thing. Shut yourself off from the world and you can convince yourself that everything’s great across the land.
Except, it isn’t.
Trudeau has presided over a historic drop in the fortunes of the Liberals, but can’t seem to shake his core belief that we really, really need him.
Time is fast running out for his party’s one chance for a reset: proroguing Parliament and holding a shortened leadership race.
Maybe that’s the point: Trudeau is playing the clock, either to his eventual successor’s total disadvantage, or to satisfy himself.
Has Trudeau gone from ”Sunny Ways” to “Sonny Stays”?
Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
opinion
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.
Western embassies in Kyiv shut due to Russian air attack threat after Biden policy shift
The U.S. and some other western embassies in Kyiv said that they would stay closed Wednesday for security reasons, with the American delegation saying it had received a warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Two undersea cables in Baltic Sea disrupted, sparking warnings of possible 'hybrid warfare'
Two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been suddenly disrupted, according to local telecommunications companies, amid fresh warnings of possible Russian interference with global undersea infrastructure.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Canada Post strike could hurt charity donations during holiday season
Charities and non-profits are having to pivot after nearly 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job Friday. The strike has halted mail from going out and charities are concerned it may stop donations from coming in.
Rogers Sports and Media cuts a 'few dozen' jobs in its audio business
Rogers Sports and Media has cut what it says are a 'few dozen' jobs in its audio business.
Canada
-
Canada Post strike could hurt charity donations during holiday season
Charities and non-profits are having to pivot after nearly 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job Friday. The strike has halted mail from going out and charities are concerned it may stop donations from coming in.
-
Nationwide search underway for wanted Kamloops man
Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a country-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.
-
Historic federal prison in Laval could soon become housing
The historic Saint-Vincent-de-Paul federal prison, built in 1873 in Laval, Que., could become housing after Canada opened it up for development.
-
Moncton’s Ukrainian community reflects on 1,000 days of war
The Ukrainian community in Moncton is reflecting on 1,000 days of war, and how that has impacted their lives, as well as their loved ones.
-
Police standoff in north end Barrie plaza ends after 14 hours
Police in Barrie say a man involved in a situation in the city’s north end that resulted in evacuations surrendered to officers roughly 14 hours after barricading himself inside a camper.
-
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
World
-
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
-
Hong Kong ex-publisher Jimmy Lai testifies he didn't ask Pence, Pompeo to take action against city
Former Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai denied in his landmark national security trial on Wednesday he had asked then U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to take action against the city and China during the territory's anti-government protests in 2019.
-
Trump names WWE co-founder Linda McMahon secretary of the Education Department
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped billionaire professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to be secretary of the Education Department, tasked with overseeing an agency Trump has promised to dismantle.
-
Mass rape survivour Gisele Pelicot condemns cowardice of accused abusers
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding that France's patriarchal society must change.
-
House Republicans signal support for proposal to ban bathroom access for 1st transgender member
House Speaker Mike Johnson signalled support Tuesday for a Republican effort to ban Democrat Sarah McBride, the first transgender person to be elected to Congress, from using women's restrooms in the Capitol once she's sworn into office next year.
-
Western embassies in Kyiv shut due to Russian air attack threat after Biden policy shift
The U.S. and some other western embassies in Kyiv said that they would stay closed Wednesday for security reasons, with the American delegation saying it had received a warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Politics
-
'It's not about me': Human rights activist Irwin Cotler on alleged Iranian assassination plot
Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler — who was the target of an alleged foiled assassination plot by agents of Iran — says he isn’t concerned about the alleged threats, because he has confidence in his protective detail.
-
'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
-
opinion
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.
Health
-
Waterloo company says it can detect concussions through saliva
A Waterloo, Ont. startup is using saliva to try and better detect concussions in athletes – before the symptoms even appear.
-
Bacteria and mold found during inspection of Tom’s of Maine facility, FDA says
An inspection this year of a Tom’s of Maine’s facility in Sanford, Maine, turned up several violations, including bacteria in water used to make toothpaste, bacterial growth in another type of toothpaste and “a black mold-like substance” near manufacturing equipment, according to a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration to the CEO of the company’s parent firm.
-
Mental health worsening across Canada, access to care is uneven, report says
Kristin Pardy hid her bulimia for more than 10 years.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket, but passes up catching it with mechanical arms
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
-
Forget driverless cars. One company wants autonomous helicopters to spray crops and fight fires
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
-
Calgary teacher on an Antarctic expedition
A Calgary teacher is embarking on the trip of a lifetime to one of the coldest places on the planet.
Entertainment
-
Mother of cinematographer killed on set of Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' boycotts its world premiere
The mother of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is boycotting the world premiere of 'Rust' at a film festival in Poland on Wednesday, saying she views it as an attempt by Alec Baldwin to 'unjustly profit' from her daughter's death.
-
Jay Leno 'all black and blue' after falling down a hill
Jay Leno is 'black and blue' after falling down a 60-foot hill on his way out for dinner.
-
Sheung-King wins Writers' Trust fiction prize for 'Batshit Seven'
Sheung-King and Martha Baillie were among the big winners at the Writers' Trust Awards ceremony Tuesday that saw many take the podium with emotional pleas to protect LGBTQ rights and end the war in Gaza.
Business
-
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
-
Canadians favour government intervention in Canada Post, port labour disputes: poll
A new poll suggests Canadians are supportive of government intervention in the labour disputes at ports and at Canada Post.
-
Target sounds the alarm bell on holiday shopping
Target is expecting a surprisingly weak holiday shopping season, a warning sign for the retail industry.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
-
Shake Shack cheeseburgers to be served in first class on Delta flights
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
-
Think you're too young for life insurance? Buying early can help save on premiums
Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.
Sports
-
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
-
Rogers Sports and Media cuts a 'few dozen' jobs in its audio business
Rogers Sports and Media has cut what it says are a 'few dozen' jobs in its audio business.
-
One year after hockey player's death, few in the NHL wear neck guards. Here's why 2 Vancouver Canucks do.
Just over a year since professional hockey player Adam Johnson died after another player’s skate cut his neck during a game in England, adoption of neck protection among the sport’s top players remains low.
Autos
-
Toyota Highlander tops list of most stolen vehicles in 2023: Equite Association
An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
-
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Local Spotlight
'How are ya?': Toronto podcaster's prank calls to Nova Scotians leads to successful series
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Vancouver
-
Incoming ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring coastal flooding
Flooding in coastal areas could occur across the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, as the incoming bomb cyclone looks set to bring with it higher than usual tides.
-
All NDP MLAs receive a new title, and all but one get a raise
Premier David Eby’s new cabinet is a big one. Despite winning ten fewer seats than former premier John Horgan, he has three more ministers than the previous leader.
-
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
Toronto
-
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
-
Man robbed at gunpoint after suspects crashed into his vehicle on Hwy. 410 in Brampton: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint on Highway 410 in Brampton.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after one person shot while trying to stop Mississauga home invasion
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
Calgary
-
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients between 2016 and 2020. Police say all four victims came forward independently in 2023 to report their alleged assaults.
-
Calgary police, fire make pitches to city council during mid-cycle budget talks
The Calgary Police Commission is proposing to use money earmarked for community crisis and mental-health groups to fund a new firearms range, unless the city offers up more in its budget.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Ottawa
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
-
Ottawa restaurant claims spot on Canada's top 100 list
A cozy dining spot in Ottawa's Little Italy has cracked OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2024.
-
Heavy rain expected in Ottawa tonight and on Thursday
The stretch of mild weather continues in Ottawa today, but heavy rain is expected on Thursday and there is a risk of flurries heading into the weekend.
Montreal
-
The use of French is declining in shops, but young people are indifferent to it: OQLF
The use of French as a greeting and service language in Quebec businesses is declining across the province, but particularly in the Montreal and Gatineau regions, a situation that is leaving more and more Quebecers indifferent, especially among young people.
-
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
-
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
Edmonton
-
Scammers have stolen more than $37M in Edmonton this year. Here's how
From text messages to phone calls and in-person interactions, scam artists are trying to con you out of your money.
-
Oilers end road trip with win over Senators
After a shutout loss the night before, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back on Tuesday with a convincing 5-2 victory over the host Ottawa Senators.
-
Developer makes plea to Alberta government to reconsider plan to demolish old museum
An Edmonton property developer known for reimaging old buildings says it's bewildered the Alberta government has moved ahead with a plan to tear down the former provincial museum.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
-
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
-
Canada Post strike could hurt charity donations during holiday season
Charities and non-profits are having to pivot after nearly 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job Friday. The strike has halted mail from going out and charities are concerned it may stop donations from coming in.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed; buses cancelled amid snowy weather in Manitoba
A blast of winter weather has caused school closures and bus cancellations around Manitoba.
-
Storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Manitoba
Stormy weather and strong winds have touched down in western Manitoba, with some areas expected to receive up to 50 centimetres (cm) of snow.
-
Police say threat resolved after report of man with knife at University of Manitoba
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
Regina
-
Sask. experiences first snowfall of the winter season, conditions affecting travellers
Since Monday night, snow has been falling in Saskatchewan in many areas throughout the province. This has caused chaos both on the roads for drivers and those passengers travelling by air.
-
Indigenous elders, archaeologists, scholars come together to explore significant sites
A group of Indigenous elders, archaeologists and scholars have come together to explore historically significant sites pertaining to Indigenous ancestry.
-
Provincial emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday
Those in Saskatchewan may get an alert on their cell phones, TV, and radio Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial emergency alert test.
Kitchener
-
Mother says spreading kindness is helping her heal after son’s tragic death
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
-
'Doors shaking from bombing': Ukrainian refugee living in Kitchener looks back at 1,000 days of Ukraine-Russia war
A Ukrainian, now living in Kitchener, describes what life is like back home and what she's doing to help her fellow refugees.
-
When will we see the first snow of the season?
The first snowfall of the season could come this week – but don’t worry, it won’t be sticking around.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon medical aesthetics business closes, leaving clients out thousands
Clients of a medical aesthetics business in Saskatoon are left waiting for any indication their pre-bought services will be fulfilled after the business closed permanently.
-
'Nowhere to go': Saskatoon community groups rise to offer warm shelter as temperatures plummet
As Saskatoon buckles down for winter, the staff at Prairie Harm Reduction gears up for the influx of people through their doors.
-
Saskatoon clearing priority streets after first major snowfall
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
Northern Ontario
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
-
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
-
Can't you smell that smell? Cannabis odour leads to major drug bust in Espanola, Ont.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
London
-
Advisory in effect as thick fog blankets most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory, warning that dense fog has developed with near zero visibility in some areas.
-
Dozens of Londoners tell city council their priorities ahead of municipal budget deliberations
On Tuesday, 45 Londoners took part in a public participation meeting to voice their priorities for municipal spending amid another anticipated property tax hike.
-
Service Depot locations that provide food, water, and hygiene to Londoners in encampments to close mid-winter
The future provision of basic needs to Londoners living in homeless encampments was thrown into doubt after a marathon debate by council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC).
Barrie
-
Police standoff in north end Barrie plaza ends after 14 hours
Police in Barrie say a man involved in a situation in the city’s north end that resulted in evacuations surrendered to officers roughly 14 hours after barricading himself inside a camper.
-
Two teens arrested after weapon-related investigation at Caledon high school
Caledon OPP says officers responded to a weapon-related incident around 1 p.m. involving two youths at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School.
-
Young 'high miler' charged with speeding 188km/h on Hwy 400
A young driver may be taking public transit for the next month after police charged him with stunt driving along Highway 400.
Windsor
-
OPP on scene of two separate crashes in Essex County
OPP are advising drivers to slow down and be cautious of reduced visibility due to fog.
-
Buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex Wednesday morning
All school board provided bus transportation has been cancelled for City of Windsor and Area B. Afternoon transpiration will be operational.
-
Warrant issued for murder suspect in death of missing Windsor man
An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for a 30-year-old woman wanted related to the death of a man who went missing earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
-
Strong winds, downed trees force closure of Vancouver Island highway
An almost 40 kilometre stretch of Highway 4 on Vancouver Island was closed Tuesday evening due to the impacts of a storm that forecasted to batter the South Coast.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to incoming storm
BC Ferries has cancelled Tuesday evening's sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in anticipation of an incoming storm.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge
-
Corb Lund turns up volume over proposed coal mining in Crowsnest Pass area
On Tuesday night, Alberta country music star Corb Lund used his platform to turn the volume up on the issue, just as Crowsnest Pass residents voted on whether they want coal mining in their backyard.
-
First snowfall in Lethbridge causes headaches for drivers
Lethbridge awoke to its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. It was only a few centimetres, but it left many Lethbridge roads icy. Much of it melted in the afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police advise of changes amid Canada Post workers strike
The ongoing Canada Post workers strike is affecting the ability of many to go about their day-to-day, Lethbridge Police Service included.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
-
Interactive experience for Taylor Swift fans in Sudbury
Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour stops in Toronto last week and the frenzy for the pop star is expanding north with a tribute show and event later this month.
-
N.L.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.