ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

What are the federal parties pitching to cure Canada's housing crisis?

By The Canadian Press

Published

A new housing project is shown under construction in Milton, Ont., on February 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.