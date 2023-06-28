RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN National Chief following investigation into her leadership
On Wednesday, members of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) voted to oust National Chief RoseAnne Archibald following a third-party investigation into her leadership.
AFN members voted 71 per cent in favour to remove Archibald from her position effective immediately. More than 70 per cent of the vote sought for her removal, with 163 members voting for, 62 votes opposed and six abstained.
The decision comes as the third-party investigators concluded their inquiry into five complaints made against Archibald last year. According to the draft meeting resolution, investigators found that she harassed two complainants and "retaliated" against all five complainants for coming forward with their disputes.
The investigation determined Archibald breached the AFN's harassment policy, whistleblower policy and code of conduct. Additionally, the investigators claim Archibald was in breach of the AFN's confidentiality agreement for saying she had been "vindicated" regarding the reports in a statement posted to social media in April. Archibald has since deleted all her social media accounts.
Archibald, who became the first woman to lead the AFN in 2021, has maintained her innocence throughout the investigation and brief suspension last year. She has also called for an audit and independent investigation into the AFN over "corruption and toxicity" within the organization.
In a news release, the AFN said the position of national chief will remain vacant until the executive committee appoints an interim leader. The interim national chief will likely hold the position until the next election which is scheduled for December 2023.
"We look forward to getting back to the important work of advancing First Nations priorities and acting on behalf of the best interests of our communities. We extend our best wishes to RoseAnne Archibald in her future endeavors," said AFN Nova Scotia Regional Chief Paul Prosper in a news release.
The national organization is set to hold its next general assembly in Halifax on July 11.
With files from the Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca's Michael Lee.
