Politics

    • Public service unions promise 'summer of discontent' over in-office policy

    Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    Public service unions say they'll launch further legal challenges and grievances over new rules that federal employees must work from the office at least three days a week.

    The unions are promising a "summer of discontent" over the policy, which was announced by the federal government earlier this month.

    Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward says the NDP supports the unions and he expects the party to press the Liberals on the issue.

    But on Wednesday he stopped short of calling for the NDP to pull its support for the minority government.

    He said the NDP would be asking questions in the House of Commons "to get answers from the government as to why this decision was made without any consultation with any of the unions."

    Aylward made the comments at a press conference on Parliament Hill alongside representatives of other public service unions.

    They didn’t specify what kind of actions they are planning. They did say they have either already filed legal challenges, such as unfair labour practice complaints and policy grievances, or are planning to do so.

    Aylward said PSAC is considering making a separate application to the Federal Court.

    The new rules, which also stipulate that executives will have to be in the office at least four days a week, take effect on Sept. 9.

    Treasury Board President Anita Anand said Wednesday the government has the jurisdiction to make the changes and hybrid work arrangements aren’t in the collective agreements with the unions.

    Asked about Anand’s comments, Aylward said there is an agreement in place with the government "to sit down and talk to us and create these joint panels within each individual department and agency so that we can have these assessments on a case-by-case basis."

    He said the government has "broken that promise by simply making this announcement last week."

    Previously, most federal public servants had to be in the office at least two days a week. Those rules were put in place March 2023, two years after people began working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The unions say there are already problems with the existing hybrid work arrangements because there is not enough space for employees, who struggle to find available desks and meeting rooms. The federal government said in its recent budget it plans to cut its office portfolio in half.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News