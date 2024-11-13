Politics

    • Prime Minister Trudeau makes trip to Bermuda to eulogize longtime family friend

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to a government plane for a departure from the airport, in Ottawa, Monday, July 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to a government plane for a departure from the airport, in Ottawa, Monday, July 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Bermuda today to give a eulogy at the funeral for businessman Peter Green.

    Green was a lifelong family friend to Trudeau and, as reported by the National Post, his family owns a luxury estate in Jamaica where Trudeau has stayed at no cost.

    Trudeau's last holiday trip to the posh Caribbean locale stirred a raft of political controversy at the start of the year, which came as Canadians were tightening their belts due to the higher cost of living.

    Parliament’s ethics watchdog ruled out investigating Trudeau's repeat vacations at the island villa after establishing the two men were in fact close friends.

    Former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau made headlines for his stays at the same estate dating back to at least the mid-1970s.

    The prime minister is expected back in Ottawa later today, according to an itinerary published by his office.

    The elder Trudeau was also godfather to Green’s son, Alexander, who spoke at his funeral on Oct. 3, 2000.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News