ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Smith takes swipe at Carney after Liberal leader jabs Alberta premier on the stump

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith provides an update on what steps the government is taking related to allegations by former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos, in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Smith is fighting back after Liberal Leader Mark Carney mocked her during an election campaign stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.