Poilievre vows to 'always stand with Ukraine' as third year of Russian war begins
Pierre Poilievre has vowed that "Canada will always stand with Ukraine" as the world marks the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.
The federal Conservative Party leader posted on social media today, denouncing the "tyranny" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and applauding Ukraine's "unshakeable resolve and determination."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Poilievre of abandoning Ukraine because of the Conservatives' opposition to the Canada-Ukraine trade agreement.
Tories have said that they support Ukraine but they oppose the legislation because the updated deal says both countries aim to promote carbon pricing. Meanwhile, Trudeau is spending the day in Kyiv, alongside leaders from the European Commission, Italy and Belgium, as events in support of Ukraine are scheduled to take place in cities across Canada today.
Trudeau signed a new security agreement while in the Ukrainian capital with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at fortifying both the Ukrainian military and the country's struggling economy.
It includes some $320 million in new military spending, which is due by the end of the year, plus $75 million for demining efforts and intelligence gathering.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion in 2022.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, aide says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.
Brazil's president accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, doubling down after earlier uproar
Brazil's president alleged Saturday that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, doubling down on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week ago by comparing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza to the Nazi Holocaust.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
Belleville, Ont. mayor 'disappointed' by province's response so far to local drug crisis
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Eby 'profoundly worried' about B.C. fire season as billions prepped for contingencies
Premier David Eby says he is "profoundly worried" about the potentially "terrible" upcoming wildfire season, a major reason why the province has set aside $10.6 billion in contingency funds over the next three years.
Canada's long-awaited online harms bill is coming. Here's what we know
Years in the making, the federal government is poised to introduce a new piece of legislation on Monday aimed at addressing a series of online harms.
In Quebec's strawberry fields, a tiny insect may forecast big climate impacts: study
A bug encroaching on Quebec’s strawberry fields could help forecast climate change's impact on agriculture, a new study suggests, the latest to consider what the authors called the 'colossal task' of sustainable farming on a warming planet.
