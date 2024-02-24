Poilievre vows to 'always stand with Ukraine' as third year of Russian war begins

OTTAWA -

Pierre Poilievre has vowed that "Canada will always stand with Ukraine" as the world marks the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

The federal Conservative Party leader posted on social media today, denouncing the "tyranny" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and applauding Ukraine's "unshakeable resolve and determination."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Poilievre of abandoning Ukraine because of the Conservatives' opposition to the Canada-Ukraine trade agreement.

Tories have said that they support Ukraine but they oppose the legislation because the updated deal says both countries aim to promote carbon pricing. Meanwhile, Trudeau is spending the day in Kyiv, alongside leaders from the European Commission, Italy and Belgium, as events in support of Ukraine are scheduled to take place in cities across Canada today.

Trudeau signed a new security agreement while in the Ukrainian capital with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at fortifying both the Ukrainian military and the country's struggling economy.

It includes some $320 million in new military spending, which is due by the end of the year, plus $75 million for demining efforts and intelligence gathering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.