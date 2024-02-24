Politics

    • Poilievre vows to 'always stand with Ukraine' as third year of Russian war begins

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Pierre Poilievre has vowed that "Canada will always stand with Ukraine" as the world marks the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

    The federal Conservative Party leader posted on social media today, denouncing the "tyranny" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and applauding Ukraine's "unshakeable resolve and determination."

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Poilievre of abandoning Ukraine because of the Conservatives' opposition to the Canada-Ukraine trade agreement.

    Tories have said that they support Ukraine but they oppose the legislation because the updated deal says both countries aim to promote carbon pricing. Meanwhile, Trudeau is spending the day in Kyiv, alongside leaders from the European Commission, Italy and Belgium, as events in support of Ukraine are scheduled to take place in cities across Canada today.

    Trudeau signed a new security agreement while in the Ukrainian capital with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at fortifying both the Ukrainian military and the country's struggling economy.

    It includes some $320 million in new military spending, which is due by the end of the year, plus $75 million for demining efforts and intelligence gathering.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News