'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country

'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country

With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.

  • 'He had more love to give': Family of gondola crash victim speaks out

    The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. A woman in her 50s from Ontario who was his co-passenger in the cabin that morning is still in critical condition police said.

    WEATHER | Smog warning continues in Montreal, extends eastwards

    The smog warning issued for Montreal on Monday has been expanded further east to include places like Quebec City and Saguenay. The jetstream continues to carry high concentrations of pollutants, including smoke from wildfires burning across western Canada into southern Quebec.

