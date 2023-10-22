PM, Poilievre mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead.

They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days before the one in Ottawa.

"Nine years ago today, a terrorist attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, claimed one life and injured several others, inflicting a deep wound on our country, on all Canadians, and on the values we hold dear," Trudeau said in a statement.

A gunman killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, 24, a member of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, in 2014 while he was guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa. The gunman then entered Centre Block on Parliament Hill with a rifle before then sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons, Kevin Vickers, shot him.

Trudeau's statement also mentioned Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, 53, who was killed two days earlier in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., after a man struck him and another Armed Forces member with a car. Police later shot and killed the driver.

"We remember them as brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces who devoted themselves to their country, and we offer our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and colleagues," Trudeau said.

In a separate statement, Poilievre said, "Today, we remember these men who were killed in the line of duty, and we honour their memory."

"Additionally, as we reflect on the twisted motivation of the perpetrators, we recommit to upholding the very principles they sought to destroy – values of freedom and democracy," he said.

"Canadians will never allow these acts of hatred to undermine our country. We will continue to fight terror here at home and around the world so that all people can live in peace, security and freedom."

Corporal Nathan Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent devoted themselves to our country. They were brave and selfless – and today, we’re offering our condolences to their families, friends, and fellow @CanadianForces members. We’ll never forget them. https://t.co/hbpNLdnXdG — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 22, 2023