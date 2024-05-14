King Charles III unveils his first official portrait since his coronation

'Most of the city is evacuating': Gridlock on Alberta highway after evacuation order in Fort McMurray
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.
The larger-than-life painting by artist Jonathan Yeo captures the king with his hands clasped atop the hilt of his sword and a butterfly flitting above his right shoulder. Charles got his first look at the canvas Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.
Yeo began the portrait more than a year before Charles became king, with a sitting at the then-Prince of Wales’ Highgrove estate in June 2021. The last sitting took place in November 2023 at Clarence House, one of the king’s residences in London.
“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed,’’ Yeo said.
The portrait, which is approximately 8 1/2 by 6 1/2 feet, will be on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from May 16 to June 14. From the end of August, it will be displayed at Drapers’ Hall across town.
The artwork depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975. (Jonathan Yeo 2024 via PA)
The portrait was commissioned to celebrate Charles' 50 years as a member of the Drapers’ Company, which was set up more than 600 years ago as a trade association for wool merchants.
Philanthropy came to be part of their mission and the company is now a grant-giving body.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Nearly 1,000 wildfires have burned across Canada so far this year. Here's an overview of the situation in Canada.
King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship.
Toronto's mayor said she decided not to attend a city hall ceremony marking Israel's national day on Tuesday because an event where the Israeli flag is raised is currently "divisive" due to the war in Gaza.
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation is blasting the Metis Nation of Ontario at a summit on how leaders are reacting to -- and can come together to fix -- what they call Indigenous identity fraud.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
A bus carrying farmworkers collided with a pickup truck and overturned in central Florida on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about 40 other passengers, authorities said.
A Maryland woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader from Florida to plan an attack on the power grid in the Baltimore area.
It wasn't until after a decade in the fold, after his family pleaded with him, after the FBI raided his office, apartment and hotel room, Michael Cohen testified Tuesday, that he finally decided to turn on Donald Trump.
King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that American military aid on its way to Ukraine will make a 'real difference' on the battlefield, as the top diplomat made an unannounced visit to reassure an ally facing a fierce new Russian offensive.
Foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters might target LGBTQ2S+-related events and venues as part of June's Pride Month, U.S. federal agencies warned in a recent public announcement.
Canada's spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
Health Canada has issued a warning for a dietary supplement saying there are undeclared drugs in the supplement and it could cause serious health risks.
Eating enough healthy fats is great for brain and heart health, but new research has possibly provided even more evidence for adding them, particularly omega-3s, to your diet.
Eight TikTok content creators sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, issuing another challenge to the new federal law that would ban the popular social media platform nationwide if its China-based parent company doesn’t sell its stakes within a year.
A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.
OpenAI on Monday announced its latest artificial intelligence large language model that it says will be easier and more intuitive to use.
Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed have filed an appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals over the verdict, a court document filed Monday shows.
Days after their daughters' decisions to relinquish their pageant titles, the mothers of former Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava are speaking out.
Beneath intermittent rainy skies, the Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday with the presentation of an honourary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep and the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury, as the French Riviera spectacular kicked off a potentially volatile 77th edition.
The U.S. Justice Department said late on Tuesday that Boeing Co had breached its obligations in a 2021 agreement that shielded the planemaker from criminal prosecution over fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
GameStop and AMC Entertainment have again captured retail investors' attention, reminiscent of "the meme stock frenzy" that gripped Wall Street three years ago.
A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
The 148th Westminster show kicked off Saturday, and Monday marked the start of the traditional judging that leads to the best in show prize, to be awarded Tuesday night.
Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship.
Caitlin Clark's much anticipated WNBA debut is set for Tuesday night in Connecticut.
Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert was fined US$75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for another 'inappropriate and unprofessional gesture' that suggested a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit is being investigated by the U.S. government's highway safety agency after two of its vehicles braked suddenly and were rear-ended by motorcyclists.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
As thousands of residents in the Fort Nelson area are under evacuation order, local Mounties say some arrests have been made following incidents of property crime.
A condo owner in B.C. has been ordered to stop using her unit as a short-term rental and will have to pay $2,000 in fines for renting it out on Airbnb and Craigslist in the past.
A teacher from B.C.'s Southern Interior who jokingly told a class he would shoot them if they didn't ace an upcoming test has been reprimanded for professional misconduct.
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
Health officials in Peel Region have confirmed a Mississauga has contracted measles, as the total number of cases in the province approaches a 10-year high.
Toronto's mayor said she decided not to attend a city hall ceremony marking Israel's national day on Tuesday because an event where the Israeli flag is raised is currently "divisive" due to the war in Gaza.
Police need your help to find a five-year-old and a 10-year-old who went missing in Calgary's southeast on Tuesday.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage pedestrian was struck by an OC Transpo bus Tuesday afternoon in the Heron Gate area.
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Every year, thousands of Jewish Montrealers gather at Place du Canada to celebrate Israel's national day, but this year there was no march and a lot more security.
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
Saputo Inc. says its president and CEO Lino Saputo plans to transition to the role of executive chair of the board.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
A Sherwood Park man who worked as a school principal has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
A northern New Brunswick family says they're struggling after they say they've been essentially cutoff from social development support.
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation is blasting the Metis Nation of Ontario at a summit on how leaders are reacting to -- and can come together to fix -- what they call Indigenous identity fraud.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew went up north Tuesday to get a close-up look at the wildfire burning near Flin Flon and The Pas.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
A Regina woman is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian died in a collision on Monday.
A new community outreach team, focused on helping those without a home in Regina, has officially launched.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads.
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
Cambridge council will vote Tuesday night on how to implement speed limits in city neighbourhoods and school zones.
Construction is officially underway on the anticipated new acute care tower at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
The City of Saskatoon, the fire department, and the police service are uniting to launch nearly a dozen initiatives in hopes of cracking down on crime and improving safety.
As the May long weekend nears, several tow truck companies in Ontario are planning to withdraw some services in protest the lack of protection many drivers face.
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
The sign at the edge of town proudly declares Wingham as the birthplace of Alice Munro, one of the country’s most revered storytellers.
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
Simcoe County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours on Monday.
A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
City Coun. Gary Kaschak’s curiosity was piqued when Greg Butcher made public his family’s interest in acquiring Windsor Arena.
The shovels have hit the ground on the construction of a new LEED-certified navigation tower at Victoria International Airport.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Sault Ste. Marie city council has agreed to contribute $505,000 toward a plan to save the city’s YMCA.
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.