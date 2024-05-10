'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.

A media release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the incident occurred when officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in central St. John's, N.L., at around 9 p.m.

The release says they encountered an angry man who then assaulted the officers with "a block of cheese."

Police say they arrested the man, and charged him with assault, assaulting a police officer and breach of probation.

He was taken to a lockup facility in St. John's to await a court appearance.

The RNC did not say if the officers were injured or what kind of cheese was used.