Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed

    From a restaurant offering delightfully surprising dishes with countless twists in its presentation to another being hailed as a culinary oasis with imaginative and exquisite fare, here are Canada's 100 Best Restaurants in 2024.

    Canada's 100 Best magazine released its annual list Monday of the top restaurants in the country.

    A record-high of 150 voting judges, with 20 new to the magazine, determined what restaurant made the cut. The panel was made up of food-service professionals, culinary fans, restaurateurs, including chefs, and food writers and critics.

    Judges assessed restaurants based on the complete dining experience, primarily on food quality, as well as service, décor, and the depth of the wine cellar. Each judge was required to vote for a minimum of three restaurants outside of their home region.

    Montreal's Mon Lapin was the top restaurant out of the 100 in the rankings, while Edulis was the top Toronto restaurant, ranking second overall.

    Ottawa failed to crack the top 10, but Riviera was the top in the city at No. 28. River Café was Calgary's highest-ranking restaurant at No. 23.

    In Vancouver, Published on Main had the highest spot among the city's restaurants at No. 7.

    Halifax saw its eatery Bar Kismet snag the ninth spot.

    Here are the top 10 restaurants:

    • No 1: Mon Lapin (Montreal)
    • No. 2: Edulis (Toronto)
    • No. 3: Alo (Toronto)
    • No. 4: 20 Victoria (Toronto)
    • No. 5: Langdon Hall (Cambridge)
    • No. 6: Restaurant Pearl Morisette (Jordan Station)
    • No. 7: Published on Main (Vancouver)
    • No. 8: Beba (Verdun)
    • No. 9: Bar Kismet (Halifax)
    • No. 10: Kissa Tanto (Vancouver)

