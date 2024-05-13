Canada should address AI's impact on worker rights, privacy: parliamentary report
Artificial intelligence will have an impact on the Canadian labour force, a parliamentary committee recently heard, and MPs are suggesting ways the federal government can better prepare.
Witnesses described the "rapid pace" of AI technology being implemented, a new report says.
"While technological shifts can be disruptive, there are likely to be benefits, including for productivity and growth," a summary of the hearings reads.
But experts also "discussed the importance of addressing concerns for workers, businesses and the labour market in general before it is too late."
The House of Commons human resources committee says worker and privacy protections were identified as major concerns during the MPs' study on how AI could affect the Canadian labour force.
Its report is recommending the government assess whether federal labour legislation has the capacity to protect workers' rights as AI technology is adopted.
It's also calling for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada to look into how AI is affecting worker privacy and propose regulatory fixes to make sure Canadians are protected.
The report says MPs heard concerns about how AI technology can be used to monitor workers.
Artificial intelligence has turbocharged the use of employee surveillance technology, and experts have previously warned that Canadian laws aren't keeping up.
The report also says Employment and Social Development Canada should work on supporting ethical adoption of AI and invest in skills training to ensure the Canadian workforce can better adapt to new technology.
"Witnesses noted that employers should be required to train or retrain employees affected by the adoption of AI or provide them with opportunities to move to other positions," the report says.
In the last federal budget, the Liberal government set aside $50 million for skills retraining for workers affected by AI, though experts say a lot more funding will be needed given the scale of change the technology is set to trigger.
The committee is also pointing to a need for better data, saying Statistics Canada should develop a methodology for monitoring AI's impact on the labour market.
The report says the government should "undertake additional data collection to monitor the current and inevitable future impacts of AI technologies on the Canadian labour force."
It says the effects of AI on the world of work are still unclear, but "many agree that there will be significant shifts in how large portions of the workforce perform their daily tasks."
In June 2023, a briefing note for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland warned the impact of generative AI "will be felt across all industries and around 40 per cent of all working hours could be impacted."
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.'s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease's progression.
What Michael Cohen said on the stand in Trump hush money case
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial took the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Collapsed Baltimore bridge span comes down with a boom after crews set off chain of explosives
Crews conducted a controlled demolition Monday to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Kamala Harris drops F-bomb during White House live-stream
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris used a profanity on Monday while offering advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to break through barriers.
Behind the barricades: How protesters spend their first days in a new encampment
Students in Montreal describe life in a newly erected encampment in Montreal as a whirlwind of preparations, from facing rain and a potential police crackdown to setting up a space for the exchange of ideas.
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in Winnipeg garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
Southern Ont. man charged with attempted murder in Timmins shooting
One of two men wanted for attempted murder in Timmins has been arrested, while a warrant has been issued for a second suspect, who fled police on foot.
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
Alberta premier asking police watchdog to probe encampment clearing on campus
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will ask the province’s police watchdog to investigate how officers forcibly cleared out two pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.
Southern Ont. man charged with attempted murder in Timmins shooting
One of two men wanted for attempted murder in Timmins has been arrested, while a warrant has been issued for a second suspect, who fled police on foot.
'Never seen a fire move like this': Dry conditions cause significant spread of Manitoba wildfire
Fire crews are continuing to battle a significant blaze in Manitoba’s north that has prompted evacuations.
Behind the barricades: How protesters spend their first days in a new encampment
Students in Montreal describe life in a newly erected encampment in Montreal as a whirlwind of preparations, from facing rain and a potential police crackdown to setting up a space for the exchange of ideas.
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in Winnipeg garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
Mississippi governor signs law restricting transgender people's use of bathrooms and locker rooms
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a new law regulating transgender people's use of bathrooms, locker rooms and dormitories in public education buildings, making Mississippi at least the 12th state to restrict transgender students from using facilities that align with their gender identity.
Crews conducted a controlled demolition Monday to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
The United Nations on Monday clarified that the overall number of fatalities in Gaza tallied by the Ministry of Health in Gaza remains unchanged, at more than 35,000, since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7.
Three men charged in the 2018 prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger have reached plea deals with prosecutors, according to court papers filed Monday.
A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.
Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced the longest serving member of his Cabinet in a rare Kremlin shuffle that took place at a key moment in the Ukraine war.
Canada should address AI's impact on worker rights, privacy: parliamentary report
Artificial intelligence will have an impact on the Canadian labour force, a parliamentary committee recently heard, and MPs are suggesting ways the federal government can better prepare.
As his criminal trial got underway Monday, 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King pleaded not guilty to a list of nine charges related to the major protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in 2022.
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.'s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease's progression.
A new study projecting declining rates of cancer cases and deaths in Canada demonstrates the success of prevention and early detection programs, but also highlights areas where more work is needed to save and prolong lives, researchers say.
China, U.S. envoys will hold first top-level dialogue on artificial intelligence in Geneva
High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva on Tuesday for talks about artificial intelligence.
OpenAI on Monday announced its latest artificial intelligence large language model that it says will be easier and more intuitive to use.
Taylor Swift's last Eras Tour show in Paris was full of Travis Kelce nods, and he seemed to love it
Taylor Swift closed out her four-night Eras Tour run in Paris on Sunday with a show that appeared to be Taylor-made for Travis Kelce.
The late country music artist Toby Keith was honoured over the weekend during commencement at the University of Oklahoma.
Construction on CN Rail hub in GTA can continue — for now: judge
The Federal Court of Appeal says work on a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area can go ahead — for the time being, as the future of the facility remains in limbo.
Melinda French Gates will step down as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the non-profit she and her ex-husband Bill Gates founded and built into one of the world's largest philanthropic organizations over the past 20 years.
At Westminster dog show, a display of dogs and devotion
The 148th Westminster show kicked off Saturday with an agility competition — won by a mixed-breed dog for the first time since Westminster added the event in 2014.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
Mike Tyson says Jake Paul's 'life will be on the line' ahead of July fight
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, preparing for his first professional fight since 2005, warned YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Monday that his life will be on the line during their July 20 bout.
American Jesse Marsch has been named coach of the Canadian men's soccer team.
Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit Zoox under investigation by U.S. after 2 rear-end crashes
Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit is being investigated by the U.S. government's highway safety agency after two of its vehicles braked suddenly and were rear-ended by motorcyclists.
A tiny, low-priced electric car called the Seagull has American automakers and politicians trembling.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
A child killer legally changed his name in B.C.. The province is trying to stop that from happening again.
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Edwin Mostered spent thousands of dollars booking a vacation home in Whistler, B.C., for a group skiing trip earlier this year – or so he thought.
Subway service suspended into afternoon rush on part of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil leak
Subway service is expected to remain suspended through the afternoon rush on a portion of Line 2 due to a hydraulic oil leak that was first detected on Monday morning.
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children
The United Conservative Party says it has gathered a panel of medical experts for a town hall meeting next month that's expected to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will ask the province’s police watchdog to investigate how officers forcibly cleared out two pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.
'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
McGill University encampment: judge expected to deliver injunction decision Tuesday
Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University have become 'occupiers' living in a fortified and barricaded mini-village, a lawyer for the Montreal school argued on Monday as he asked for an injunction to dismantle the more than two-week-old encampment on its downtown campus.
Several people were sent to hospital with 'serious injuries' Monday after a vehicle failed to stop for police and then crashed into multiple other vehicles, according to Quebec's police watchdog.
Skinner under scrutiny as Oilers search for spark against Canucks
Stuart Skinner, the Oilers' starting goalie all season and for each of their eight post-season games this year, allowed all four goals scored against his team Sunday night, some of them arguably his fault.
A man was injured when he was attacked while walking his dog earlier this month. The 55-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a man and woman with what appeared to be a knife and a machete.
Arthur Irving, former president of Irving Oil, dead at 93
Arthur L. Irving, chairman emeritus and former president of Irving Oil, has died at the age of 93.
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in Winnipeg garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
Fire crews are continuing to battle a significant blaze in Manitoba’s north that has prompted evacuations.
Two suspects charged in Regina's first homicide of 2024
A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen have been charged with second degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
A $50,000 reward is being provided by the Government of Ontario to help identify a young child whose remains were found along the Grand River in 2022.
The driver of a dump truck in a serious crash on Circle Drive has died, police say
Saskatoon police say the driver of a dump truck heavily damaged in a crash on Circle Drive on Friday died in hospital.
A fire in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood burned through the roof of a home and drew a crowd of onlookers on Sunday.
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
A vehicle travelling on Highway 11 early in the morning last weekend rolled over in the ditch just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of midwestern Ontario
Parts of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth find themselves under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon, with the possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.
Under tough cross-examination from the Crown, a London, Ont. mother continued to vehemently deny that she sexually abused her children. The 54-year-old mother resumed with her testimony Monday for a second straight week in a row.
Barrie boy arrested after alleged assault leaves female victim hospitalized
A Barrie teen faces serious charges after an alleged altercation in a parking lot that police say sent a female to the hospital.
Simcoe County is under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours.
BREAKING Unanimous support for downtown Windsor by council
After a marathon, six-hour meeting on the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan, council and the mayor voted in favour of increasing taxes to support the core.
As a fan of all things astronomy, Zeel Parmar has long dreamt of flying to Alaska to witness the northern lights with her own eyes — so she was shocked to find the colours of the aurora borealis shimmering over the skies of Windsor, Ont. late Friday night.
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Lethbridge charities see decline in number of volunteers
Some Lethbridge charities are having a hard time staffing volunteers, saying the number of people willing to donate their time to non-profits over the years has decreased.
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
Violent weekend in Sault Ste. Marie includes multiple shootings
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after multiple shootings in Sault Ste. Marie took place last weekend.
A 40-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with arson and mischief following several incidents beginning April 14.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
