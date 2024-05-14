World

    • Buffalo dedicates park-like space to victims on second anniversary of racist mass shooting

    FILE - Kaye Chapman-Johnson, sister of shooting victim Geraldine Talley, hugs high-school friend Sylvia McNeil outside the Tops Friendly Market during a remembrance event in honour of the victims of last year's racist attack at the supermarket, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Joshua Bessex/The Buffalo News via AP) FILE - Kaye Chapman-Johnson, sister of shooting victim Geraldine Talley, hugs high-school friend Sylvia McNeil outside the Tops Friendly Market during a remembrance event in honour of the victims of last year's racist attack at the supermarket, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Joshua Bessex/The Buffalo News via AP)
    Share
    BUFFALO, N.Y. -

    The city of Buffalo on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of a racist mass shooting that killed 10 Black people with the dedication of a memorial space honouring the victims.

    Anchoring the space outside the Tops supermarket targeted in the attack is a sculpture entitled "Unity," which features purple metal pillars representing each person killed. Three gold pillars represent those who were wounded.

    The sculpture by Buffalo artist Valeria Cray and her son, Hiram Cray, is part of the newly constructed 5/14 Tops Honor Space, a small park-like area with benches, pillars and gardens.

    "It's still so traumatic," said Buffalo resident Lisa Kragbe as she sat on a bench in the Honor Space before a ceremony attended by city, state and federal officials. She said people still have trouble going into the store, which was renovated after the attack.

    Payton Gendron, who is white, is serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism. Gendron, who was 18 when he livestreamed the massacre after driving three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, could face the death penalty if convicted of pending federal hate crimes. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

    The Honor space also includes a pear tree gifted to Buffalo through the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's Survivor Tree Seedling Program. Seedlings from a tree pulled from the World Trade Center rubble after 9/11, are sent to communities that embody the tree's spirit.

    A larger memorial for the victims is planned off-site.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News