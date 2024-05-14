Cannes kicks off with a Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep and a post-'Barbie' fête of Greta Gerwig

LIVE AT 2:30 MT Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Beneath intermittent rainy skies, the Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday with the presentation of an honourary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep and the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury, as the French Riviera spectacular kicked off a potentially volatile 77th edition.
A 10-day stream of stars began flowing down the Cannes' red carpet with the opening night film, “The Second Act,” a French comedy starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard. They play squabbling actors filming a movie directed by an artificial intelligence.
The festival's first lengthy standing ovation, though, went to Streep, who was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or during Tuesday's opening ceremony. After Juliette Binoche introduced her, Streep alternatively shook her head, fanned herself and danced while the crowd thunderously cheered.
“I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face and you haven’t gotten off of the train,” said Streep, who soon thereafter declared Cannes officially open with Binoche.
“My mother, who is usually right about everything, said to me: ’Meryl, my darling, you’ll see. It all goes so fast. So fast,″ added Streep. “And it has, and it does. Except for my speech, which is too long.”
The reception was nearly as rapturous for Gerwig, the first American female filmmaker to serve as president of the Cannes jury that will decide the festival's top award, the Palme d'Or. Thierry Fremaux, Cannes' artistic director, on Monday praised her as “the ideal director” for Cannes, given her work across arthouse and studio film and her interest in cinema history. And, Fremaux said, “We very much liked ‘Barbie.’”
In the days to come, Cannes will premiere George Miller's “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed “Megalopolis” and anticipated new movies from Paolo Sorrentino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold and Kevin Costner.
Two people walk past the Cannes film festival logo during preparations for the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 13, 2024. The Cannes film festival runs from May 14 until May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
But much of the drama surrounding this year's Cannes has been off screen.
After French actor Judith Godrèche earlier this year accused two film directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager, the French film industry has been dealing with arguably its defining #MeToo moment. On Wednesday, Godrèche will premiere her short “Moi Aussi.”
Asked about #MeToo expanding in France, Gerwig told reporters in Cannes on Tuesday that it's progress.
“I think people in the community of movies telling us stories and trying to change things for the better is only good,” Gerwig said. “I have seen substantive change in the American film community, and I think it’s important that we continue to expand that conversation. So I think it’s only moving everything in the correct direction. Keep those lines of communication open.”
Gerwig is joined on the jury by Lily Gladstone, star of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” French actor Eva Green, Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, French actor Omar Sy, Lebanese actor and director Nadine Labaki, Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan and Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino.
“I thought I just got over my imposter syndrome last year,” said the Oscar-nominated Gladstone. “But I'll start all over again.”
The jurors were asked how the many real-world concerns outside the festival might affect their deliberations. One film in competition, Ali Abbasi's “The Apprentice,” stars Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump. Labaki was questioned on the war in Gaza.
“I truly believe that one of the tools to really change something in the situation we all live in right now, which is a situation I think is not that great, is really through art and through cinema,” said Labaki. “It may propose a more tolerant way of seeing things and seeing each other as human beings.”
Filmmakers, Favino said, play the important role of reminding the world of where it can find beauty.
“This is why I decided that I could be here without feeling guilty as a human being," said Favino. “Because if we look for beauty, then we might look for peace.”
Other concerns are also swirling around this year's Cannes. Festival workers, fed up with short-term contracts that leave them unqualified for unemployment benefits in between festivals, have threatened to strike. During Tuesday's opening ceremony, two small bands of festival workers protested, including one group that unfurled a banner from the roof of the Palais.
The Cannes sign is pictured above the old town ahead of the the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 13, 2024. The Cannes film festival runs from May 14 until May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
On Monday, the Iranian filmmaker Mohammed Rasoulof, whose film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” is premiering next week in competition in Cannes, said he had fled Iran after being sentenced to eight years in prison and flogging. The film is said to be a critical depiction of the Iranian regime.
As Cannes continues, though, many will be focused on the stars parading the festival's famous red carpet. They'll include Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Nicolas Cage and Barry Keoghan. At the closing ceremony on May 25, George Lucas is to receive an honorary Palme d'Or.
Regardless, the 77th Cannes will have a lot to live up to. Last year's festival, widely celebrated for its robust lineup, produced three Oscar best picture nominees: “Anatomy of a Fall," “The Zone of Interest” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
A good Cannes will help France keep the global spotlight through the summer. The festival will be followed by the French Open, the Tour de France and the summer Olympics in Paris. On May 21, the Olympic flame will be carried up the steps to the festival's hub, the Palais des Festivals.
To help rekindle the spirit of last year's festival, Messi, the canine star of “Anatomy of a Fall,” was the first star to hit the red carpet Tuesday. The border collie, enlisted to film daily snippets for French TV, frolicked up and down the carpet while tuxedo-clad photographers hollered “Messi! Messi!”
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health is stepping down.
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
A wildfire in the community of Fort Nelson has significantly expanded as residents in British Columbia's northeast receive more mandatory evacuation orders.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida overturned on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about 40 other passengers, authorities said.
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
The broiling summer of 2023 was the hottest in the Northern Hemisphere in more than 2,000 years, a new study found.
Foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters might target LGBTQ2S+-related events and venues as part of June's Pride Month, U.S. federal agencies warned in a recent public announcement.
For decades, police across the United States have been warned that the common tactic of handcuffing someone facedown could turn deadly if officers pin them on the ground with too much pressure or for too long.
Protesters against the war between Israel and Hamas were voluntarily taking down their tents in Harvard Yard on Tuesday after university officials agreed to discuss their questions about the endowment, bringing a peaceful end to the kinds of demonstrations that were broken up by police on other campuses.
Canada's cyberspy agency says countries like Russia and China are increasingly targeting non-profit and advocacy groups, as well as journalists and human rights activists.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health is stepping down.
Eating enough healthy fats is great for brain and heart health, but new research has possibly provided even more evidence for adding them, particularly omega-3s, to your diet.
New analyses of the longest clinical trial yet of the weight-loss drug Wegovy are shedding light on how quickly it helps people lose weight, how long they sustain that weight loss and how safe the medicine is over four years of use.
Eight TikTok content creators sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, issuing another challenge to the new federal law that would ban the popular social media platform nationwide if its China-based parent company doesn’t sell its stakes within a year.
A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.
OpenAI on Monday announced its latest artificial intelligence large language model that it says will be easier and more intuitive to use.
Days after their daughters' decisions to relinquish their pageant titles, the mothers of former Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava are speaking out.
Beneath intermittent rainy skies, the Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday with the presentation of an honourary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep and the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury, as the French Riviera spectacular kicked off a potentially volatile 77th edition.
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on how her talk show came to an end in her newest Netflix special, 'Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour.'
GameStop and AMC Entertainment have again captured retail investors' attention, reminiscent of "the meme stock frenzy" that gripped Wall Street three years ago.
A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.
Edwin Mostered spent thousands of dollars booking a vacation home in Whistler, B.C., for a group skiing trip earlier this year – or so he thought.
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
The 148th Westminster show kicked off Saturday, and Monday marked the start of the traditional judging that leads to the best in show prize, to be awarded Tuesday night.
Since using weight loss medication, Allie Olivares has quieted the voice of her eating disorder in her brain while getting more comfortable running around with her six-year-old. But other challenges emerged.
Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert was fined US$75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for another 'inappropriate and unprofessional gesture' that suggested a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials.
The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net Tuesday for Game 4 of their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks.
Veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon is on the field at Montreal Alouettes training camp Tuesday despite facing a suspension for sports gambling.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit is being investigated by the U.S. government's highway safety agency after two of its vehicles braked suddenly and were rear-ended by motorcyclists.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
A TransLink bus was dispatched to Sasamat Lake in Port Moody Friday night as police dealt with 'hundreds of intoxicated youths at closing time.'
An animal welfare charity near Fort Nelson, B.C., is trying to reunite several pets rescued from the evacuated community with their people.
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health is stepping down.
Health officials in Peel Region have confirmed a Mississauga has contracted measles, as the total number of cases in the province approaches a 10-year high.
Toronto's mayor said she decided not to attend a city hall ceremony marking Israel's national day on Tuesday because an event where the Israeli flag is raised is currently "divisive" due to the war in Gaza.
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
A Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were discovered west of the city in April.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
An 11-year-old boy has died after a collision with a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
All health-care sectors are facing significant staff shortages, but it's a major problem in the pharmaceutical industry, whether in pharmacies or hospitals, says the president of the Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec (OPQ).
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
The associate dean of equity, diversity and inclusion in the University of Alberta's faculty of arts resigned Monday over the removal of student protesters from the school's campus, citing an inability to do the job.
The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net Tuesday for Game 4 of their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks.
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
Unseen is the largest English-spoken film to be filmed in New Brunswick in more than a decade
Health Canada has issued a warning for a dietary supplement saying there are undeclared drugs in the supplement and it could cause serious health risks.
A forensic DNA expert called as a witness in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified the DNA of his four victims was found in his apartment. Still, efforts to identify one of the victims were unsuccessful.
The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation is blasting the Metis Nation of Ontario at a summit on how leaders are reacting to -- and can come together to fix -- what they call Indigenous identity fraud.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
A Regina woman is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian died in a collision on Monday.
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
A Cambridge councillor is asking for Region of Waterloo staff tohelp find a viable solution for mobile health services amid a parking dispute that’s preventing them from doing their lifesaving work.
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a woman in connection to a fraud investigation that has seen authorities lay more than 50 charges, and recover nine stolen vehicles.
Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
The City of Saskatoon, the fire department, and the police service are uniting to launch nearly a dozen initiatives in hopes of cracking down on crime and improving safety.
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle tumbled approximately 30 meters down a steep embankment along Highbury Avenue, near Highway 401.
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
One person is dead and a second is injured following a blaze in London’s northeast end. Nearly 30 firefighters on eight London Fire Department vehicles arrived at 1600 Nairn Ave. at approximately 8:30 a.m.
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
Simcoe County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours on Monday.
A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
Windsor police bail compliance members have arrested a 24-year-old murder suspect following repeated violations of his bail conditions after he was charged in 2018.
If you’ve looked up at the Gordie Howe International Bridge lately, you’ll have noticed the gap between the two sides is shrinking, seemingly by the day.
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
British Columbia is launching a two-year pilot program to integrate before- and after-school child care into classrooms and other school spaces.
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Some Lethbridge charities are having a hard time staffing volunteers, saying the number of people willing to donate their time to non-profits over the years has decreased.
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after multiple shootings in Sault Ste. Marie took place last weekend.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.