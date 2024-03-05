Politics

    Ottawa, Nunavut sign $36M deal to improve health-care services in territory

    IQALUIT, Nunavut -

    Nunavut and the federal government are spending nearly $36 million to improve access to health care in the territory.

    The agreement, announced in Iqaluit, is to increase the number of Inuit working in health care.

    It is to help recruit and retain nurses and to assist remote communities in determining their health-care needs.

    The deal is also to improve obstetric and addiction services.

    Ottawa has committed $23.6 million to the three-year program, with the remaining funding coming from the territory.

    A separate agreement will see the federal government contribute $12 million more to expand long-term care and home care in the territory.

    "These agreements ... mean better care for the people who live here, in their communities," federal Health Minister Mark Holland said Tuesday.

    "Nunavut has its own unique needs and priorities, and these agreements will make sure Nunavummiut get better health care throughout their lives."

    Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, said the deals would help provide better addiction and mental-health services.

    "Federal support will help strengthen the capacity of family health-care providers and offer culturally informed care for timely and quality mental-health and substance-abuse support with a particular focus on Inuit needs."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

