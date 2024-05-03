Drew Barrymore explains how she accidentally left a list of her romantic partners at Danny DeVito's house

Barrymore shared that she had some experience with that.
“I made a list. It was back in the day,” she said. “I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything. I left it at someone’s house.”
That someone happened to be Danny DeVito, Barrymore revealed, who at the time was directing a movie titled “Duplex” in which Barrymore was costarring and producing. Turns out she wrote the list on the back of some notes about the film.
She came clean to the actor she said.
“I did admit it to him,” Barrymore told the group. “He came on the show and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house.’”
Longtime viewers of her daytime talk show might remember that back in 2022, DeVito made an appearance and joked, “I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography” before coming clean with the truth.
“No, I never came across it. I never saw it,” he told Barrymore and the audience. “Your secret is safe with me.”
A banking analyst says TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
Western Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet today and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to take part in its commissioning ceremony.
A police officer who was involved in clearing protesters from a Columbia University administration building earlier this week fired his gun inside the hall, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed Thursday.
A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.
Since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, attacks and harassment of Russians -- prominent or not -- have been blamed on Moscow's intelligence operatives across Europe and elsewhere.
Recent statements by France's president and Britain's foreign secretary about the war in Ukraine are "dangerous" and will deepen international tension around the conflict, the Kremlin's spokesman said Friday.
The prosecution's star witness has yet to take the stand in Donald Trump's hush money trial. But jurors are already hearing Michael Cohen's words as prosecutors work to directly tie Trump to payments to silence women with damaging claims about him before the 2016 election.
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
Many species of animals form social groups and behave collectively: An elephant herd follows its matriarch, flocking birds fly in unison, humans gather at concert events. Even humble fruit flies organize themselves into regularly spaced clusters, researchers have found.
China on Friday launched a lunar probe to land on the far side of the moon and return with samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
By its nature, it's nearly anonymous work, with stunt performers doubling for daintier stars. But Leitch, a longtime stuntman before he became a director, and "The Fall Guy," which opens in theatres Friday, hope to redefine the role of stunt work in Hollywood.
Co-operatives are found in many forms, from agricultural co-ops to grocery stores, gas stations and car-shares. Their exact business models vary, but what they have in common is that they are owned by their members, who have a share in the organization and a say in how it runs.
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines. Labour Minister David Piccini says his government will introduce legislation next week that will see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act.
Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.
Canada's para hockey team gets another swing at winning a world championship on home ice. The 2024 edition at Calgary's WinSport Arena, where the Canadians open against Japan on Saturday, provides more familiar territory.
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
If you thought this past April felt especially rainy in Toronto, you’re not wrong. Environment Canada says 135.5 millimetres of rain, mixed with snow, fell at Pearson International Airport last month, which beats the previous record of 133.8 mm set in April of 1992.
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
The Alberta government, in the face of mounting criticism, says it will make changes to a bill that gives Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet unfettered power to overturn local bylaws and fire mayors and councillors.
A Windsor man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash worth over $18,000. In April, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into a person they believed was trafficking drugs.
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.