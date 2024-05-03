Entertainment

    Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source tells CNN

    Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source says. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source says. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is “home and safe” after she had a “major fight” with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

    Paramedics were called to the hotel, but Spears left with her security team, according to the source.

    Spears’ representatives did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

    CNN has reached out to the Chateau Marmont and first responders for additional information.

    Later on Thursday, Spears posted a text slide to her verified Instagram, in which she wrote that the “news is fake!” 

    “I would like respect at this time,” she added, later writing that she twisted her ankle the previous night and that “paramedics shows up at my door illegally.”

    “They never came in my room but I felt completly (sic) harassed,” Spears wrote. “I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace”

