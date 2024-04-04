Politics

    • No criminal probes into foreign meddling during last two general elections: RCMP boss

    OTTAWA -

    The head of the RCMP says the police force did not open any foreign interference-related criminal investigations during the last two general elections.

    RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme also says none of the force's partners referred intelligence to the Mounties that would have warranted such criminal investigations.

    However, after the 2021 general election, the Mounties did begin investigations, including one prompted by Conservative MP Michael Chong's statement about being a target of meddling.

    Duheme made the comments in a classified February interview with a federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference.

    A public summary of the interview was tabled today at the inquiry's public hearings.

    The hearings are part of the inquiry's examination of possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

