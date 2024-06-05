Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price

DEVELOPING BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Almost a dozen flights were cancelled Tuesday at the St. John’s International Airport, marking a second straight day of widespread disruption at the airport.
Meteorologists don’t expect the endless rain, drizzle and fog to let up until Friday.
“I was on an airplane for about 12 hours over the course of two days,”said Kristina Ennis said, a St. John’s-resident whose planned direct flight from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador ended up more of an adventure than she bargained for.
After her first attempt to land in St. John’s was aborted, Ennis took a taxi from Toronto to Waterloo to try to catch a second flight to St. John’s. That second attempt also came up short: Ennis and the other passengers instead landed in Gander, N.L., almost 300 kilometres away.
She ended up taking a bus to get to the city in time for a conference in downtown St. John’s.
“I can imagine it was really stressful for a lot of people travelling, especially with children,” Ennis said, adding their planes were full of tourists, many trying to get to St. John’s for the first time.
“It was pretty stressful … not knowing what the situation was.”
Kristina Ennis speaks to CTV National News on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
The cancellations and diversions mounted this week, despite best efforts from the St. John’s International Airport, which has invested heavily in enhanced landing systems to help more passengers touch down in foggy weather.
“We’ve had some really, really low visibility in the last few days, as you can see,” Scott Mercer, who helps run the infrastructure of the airport, told CTVNews.ca. He said visibility at the airport had dipped so low in recent days that even their new, advanced landing system wasn’t helpful.
One of the airport’s runways was shut down for five months in 2015 in order to install a nearly $40-million Category III instrument landing system, allowing pilots to land with few sightlines during descent.
The system works, airport officials affirmed today, and leading to hundreds of extra flights landing on time — but it requires the airlines have the technical capabilities and training to take advantage of it.
Scott Mercer speaks to CTV National News on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
CTV News asked all the major airlines operating in St. John’s if their planes were compatible with the Category III system.
WestJet said all of its planes are ready, and Air Canada said the majority of its gear is compatible, as well.
Both Porter and Flair airlines said they were operating at a lower level of technology.
“We may be able to move to Cat 3A in the future, but that requires changes in pilot training and maintenance items on the aircraft,” said Matthew Kunz, a vice-president at Flair.
It may be a coincidence, but the St. John’s Airport has needed to fire up its Category III systems more frequently in the last two years. Mercer said he remembers it well, because it requires a switch to generator power.
“We have had a lot more low visibility operations than typical,” he said. “It’s all weather driven, there’s nothing from the infrastructure point of view right now that’s causing less flights.”
An airport gate is seen through thick fog in St. John's, N.L.
An Italian court re-convicted Amanda Knox of slander on Wednesday, even after she was exonerated in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
In his latest personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew has advice for high earners who should consider wealth and time management strategies to create even greater financial freedom for themselves.
On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.
At 100 years old, the Second World War veteran says this 80th anniversary is his last decennial commemoration, and perhaps the last time he makes the trip to France at all.
An Ontario senior whose $4,000 e-bike was recently stolen says his insurance policy only covered a quarter of its value.
A hearing held in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday, saw arguments from a lawyer representing the city of Calgary and a defence lawyer for Denis Bagaric, who is the owner of two dogs that were present for a fatal attack against an elderly woman in 2022.
Court heard from the Crown’s star witness Tuesday in the case of an alleged terrorist plot to shoot an entire family at their Mississauga restaurant.
The United States flew a long-range B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday for its first precision-guided bombing drill with South Korea in seven years, the South's military said.
Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden's gun trial have spent hours showing jurors evidence of his drug problem, seeking to reveal through his own words and writing the depth of his addiction to show it was still going on when, they say, he lied on a form to buy a firearm.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of the November elections.
Canada's auditor general is blasting federal government departments and agencies for disregarding their own procurement policies and failing to manage risks relating to contracts awarded to McKinsey and Company.
The findings of a parliamentary committee that some Canadian MPs 'wittingly' aided foreign state actors are 'concerning,' but it is up to law enforcement to decide if they broke the law, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.
When most people think about hospitals, they picture what goes on inside them. But what's outside is important, too. A growing body of research suggests the greenery that surrounds medical facilities can have a significant impact on human health – and help diminish the greenhouse gases emitted by the health sector itself.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s travel nurse contracts signed over a two-year period were riddled with problems and risks.
Boeing geared up again Wednesday for its first astronaut launch, held up for years by safety concerns.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sold a majority stake in Revolt, the media company and television network he founded in 2013, according to the company.
Women's Shelters Canada is calling on phone companies to adjust how they respond to those escaping from domestic violence, saying the costs of changing a phone number and difficulties leaving a shared plan are key barriers for victims.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand.
As the temperature heats up and summer approaches, small business owners may be considering offering summer hours, such as an early release on Fridays, for employees to help combat burnout.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
It’s a phenomenon you might be familiar with if you’ve ever boarded an airplane on a humid day. Hot, muggy air from the outside meets the cool air on the inside – creating what looks like mist or fog.
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
A New York man was charged Tuesday in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life, with the charges marking the first known criminal fallout from the matter.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is looking to extend her winning streak as the Edmonton Oilers prepare to face off against the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.
The Vancouver Whitecaps will host the Red Dragons for a friendly on July 27 in the final game of the Welsh club's pre-season tour.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
A Metro Vancouver woman says she’s looking for answers weeks after a cyberattack where some of her personal health information was breached.
Thick black smoke could be seen in parts of East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon as crews battled a fire at a restaurant.
He was a loving husband, a devoted father of seven, and a beloved grandfather of 12.
Ride-sharing and taxi companies say they are putting plans in place to prepare for what could be a massive influx in customers later this week if thousands of TTC employees walk off the job on Friday.
An Ontario senior whose $4,000 e-bike was recently stolen says his insurance policy only covered a quarter of its value.
A black bear has been active near a busy rest stop along the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park, officials say.
Colleen Klein has died. Her daughter, Lisa Pinder, posted the news on social media late Tuesday afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, saying a "one day heat event" will begin this afternoon and end on Thursday.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and several others were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Hawkesbury.
Duncan Murray, professional extreme pogo sticker, made it to the semifinals on Britain's Got Talent. Now back in Ottawa, he's inspiring young people with The Duncan Pogo Show.
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
In a vote that received the unanimous support of all elected officials, the National Assembly 'vigorously rejects' the comments of Liberal MP Angelo Iacono that Quebec would be stronger if it were an officially bilingual province.
Quebec says it wants pharmacies to be a one-stop shop for people with health concerns.
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
No one was injured after a tornado hit a farmyard and house south of Camrose on Monday.
Experience handling pressure is one of the benefits players who've been this far in the playoffs bring to teams in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says.
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
Downtown Halifax is a prime retail location with heavy foot traffic, but in recent years rising thefts have significantly impacted businesses.
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
A preliminary report outlining the costs associated with improving Route 90, and widening Kenaston Boulevard, has been released – and it’s expected to cost a pretty penny.
It is the beginning of a new era for Regina’s Dress for Success program, a non profit organization which aims to help women and non-binary individuals gain economic independence in a variety of ways, including providing professional attire.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles.
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
Waterloo, Ont. seems to have a rat problem. What residents and business owners are seeing on the streets.
Firefighters put out flames at an abandoned Cambridge building on Tuesday evening.
Regional council is looking at ways to cut down the projected 12.8 per cent tax hike in 2025.
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
A provincial expert says the tent caterpillar outbreaks we’ve seen in northern Ontario for the last four years are coming to a close this or maybe next year.
After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.
Two traffic stops, two significant weapons seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc.
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
One man faces over 20 charges after police raided an address in Alliston, allegedly finding various weapons and ammunition.
Police say charges are pending after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Waubaushene that forced the closure of the northbound lanes through the area.
Mother Nature is bringing the heat early, prompting many to spend time on the water, and with that comes a message from provincial police about staying safe this season.
What’s old is new again and will be a great help to Ifeome Ihedioha’s family.
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing for about two months.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
The Sooke School District is bringing back school bus fees to help address a $2.8-million budget shortfall.
A B.C. woman who was the business partner of a disgraced former lawyer has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 to a group of investors who provided funds for the law firm's ill-fated expansion plans.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
There was one new wildland fire confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires to five in the Northeast Fire Region.
A 64-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.