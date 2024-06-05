Politics

    • Trudeau congratulates Modi re-election, raises rule of law in India relationship

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election. (Manish Swarup/Associated Press) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election. (Manish Swarup/Associated Press)
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election, while reinforcing the importance of the rule of law.

    Modi won a weeks-long election Tuesday, securing a majority but losing more seats than widely expected to opposition parties.

    Despite huge amounts of trade between Canada and India, relations have been strained for years over efforts by some Canadians to advocate for a separate Sikh homeland to be carved out of India.

    Those tensions reached a fever pitch last fall when Trudeau publicly accused Modi's government of being involved in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

    In a written statement, Trudeau says Canada "stands ready to work together" with India, but this will be "anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law."

    Canadian advocates for Sikh separatism say they still don't trust the Indian government.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News