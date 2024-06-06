Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy

Courseulles-sur-Mer -

The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Prince William were among dignitaries visiting Juno Beach, where flags bearing the maple leaf fluttered in a gentle breeze.

In the front row of a crowd of thousands were 13 Canadian veterans in military uniform, the oldest of them 104 years old, who survived the war effort on the same beach so many decades ago.

"There are no words to describe the immensity of the debt we owe you," Trudeau told them as he delivered an address noting the remarkably important role Canada was given in the Allied effort.

Behind him, the waters of the ocean were calm, and a navy ship could be seen offshore. A sand dune is covered in wild roses and other flowers and grasses.

Against that tranquil backdrop, Trudeau delivered a warning.

"Our way of life didn’t happen by accident, and it won't continue without effort," he said.

"Democracy is still under threat today. It is threatened by aggressors who want to redraw borders. It is threatened by demagoguery, misinformation, disinformation, foreign interference."

He said the world owes it to the veterans who sacrificed so much for our collective freedom to continue standing up for democracy every day.

A Canadian veteran of the Second World War greets onlookers in Normandy, France, ahead of a commemorative ceremony marking the 80th Anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Around 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches that fateful day 80 years ago to begin an effort now remembered as the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

In all, 4,414 Allied troops were killed the first day of the invasion, including 381 Canadians.

June 6 marked just the beginning of the bloody 77-day Battle of Normandy and the start of the Allied liberation of France.

In the end, the toll was enormous: 73,000 Allied forces were killed and 153,000 wounded. Around 20,000 French civilians were also killed, many as a result of Allied bombings of French villages and cities.

Historians estimate about 22,000 German soldiers are among those buried around Normandy, and between 4,000 and 9,000 of them were killed, wounded or went missing during the D-Day invasion alone.

The region's cemeteries are also the final resting place for more than 5,000 Canadians, including 359 who were killed on D-Day.

Trudeau is expected to attend a ceremony later in the day hosted by France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.