N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations

Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
The provincial government will ask residents this month for public feedback on a number of increased smoking regulations, including the possibility of a total ban on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to people born after a certain date.
"At the end of the day, we may not make any changes, but this is a consultation process to determine what, if any, changes will be made,” said Tom Osborne, the province’s minister of health. “We are looking at what other jurisdictions have done.”
The move, in theory, would eventually phase out the sale of cigarettes permanently in Newfoundland and Labrador as years go on — meaning some people would never be able to legally purchase tobacco products, even after they reach the age of majority.
Osborne's government has become the latest to flirt with stricter regulations, following a similar move in P.E.I., where a "Tobacco-Free Generation" proposal was suggested in a consultation paper earlier this year.
According to Rob Cunningham, a policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, similar proposals are also picking up steam internationally. A similar scheme was tried – and swiftly repealed – in New Zealand, and Cunningham expects the issue to return to the United Kingdom’s House of Commons after the country’s July election.
"The overwhelming majority of smokers begin as teenagers under age, and therefore we need to have stronger measures," he said.
Though he agrees no policy could end underage smoking for good, he said there’s evidence from the United States that increased age requirements do reduce cigarette consumption among teenagers.
"It makes a difference how old you are to the minimum age," he explained. "If you have a minimum age of 21 and you are 20, you probably will know somebody’s brother or sister or a friend who is 21. But if you’re 16 or 17, it’s going to be harder."
So far, the proposal has received some cautious support among advocates in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Kevin Coady helps run the Newfoundland and Labrador Alliance for the Control of Tobacco. (CTV News)
Kevin Coady, who helps run the Newfoundland and Labrador Alliance for the Control of Tobacco, said he wants to see a further crackdown on vaping products in the province.
He said the rates for vaping in the province are "startling," quoting surveys that suggest 50 per cent of high schoolers in Newfoundland have ever or are continuing to vape.
"The tobacco industry is so creative in the way they market to young people," he said. "Vaping is the tobacco industry. They’ve found a new way to deliver nicotine."
Tobacco industry insider Max Krangle, who spent years working as a lawyer for tobacco firms around the world, said he’s not exactly sure how industry giants will respond to the latest restriction push by Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I.
He said, despite years of restrictions put in place by various governments, the tobacco industry is still very profitable — in part because restrictions on display and marketing mean those companies have fewer costs than they used to.
"If... in some way the industry can figure out a way to get around the limitations and still profit from their existing consumers, they may not be so quick to fight this legislation," he said.
While he acknowledged constitutional law wasn’t his expertise, he did say he wonders if a restrictive law like the ones proposed in Atlantic Canada could pass court challenges.
"I’d really like to see the constitutionality of having someone of legal age, who has reached the age of majority, having different rights than someone who is just a day older or a day younger."
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
With a rainfall warning in effect for the Squamish area, mountain peaks are shrouded in heavy cloud – severely hampering search and rescue efforts to locate three mountaineers who did not return from Garibaldi Park as planned on Friday.
The mayors of three B.C. cities that were hard-hit by flooding in 2021 slammed the federal government Monday, saying they have been denied the financial support they need to rebuild and protect their communities.
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was critically injured in shooting involving a Toronto police officer in Scarborough on Monday.
A post-soccer game hangout turned deadly on Sunday evening in north Etobicoke after a shooting, which claimed the life of a 61-year-old man and seriously injuring four others.
Paul Emerson only planned on watching the RBC Canadian Open from the gallery this weekend in Hamilton, but ended up caddying for one of the pros.
Two people were assaulted while trying to sell their vehicle privately over the weekend in the community of Carrington.
A 41-year-old Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder will be eligible for parole after the minimum amount of time.
Former conservative politician and current Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt has been criminally charged with uttering threats after an incident that occurred outside his home this spring.
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
Twenty women refugees have found a new start in Ottawa thanks to the help of a community housing organization.
A pair of development firms have purchased Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre, announcing a plan for future residential development, while continuing to operate the mall.
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
Montreal holds onto high pressure for the beginning of the first week of June.
The potential for funnel clouds and weak, short-lived tornadoes exists through this afternoon and into this evening for areas southeast of Edmonton.
The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup final in a celebration reaching north of the Arctic Circle and drawing in fans from as far away as the Philippines.
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident early Monday morning in Parkland County.
The trial for a man accused of shooting a teacher outside a New Brunswick high school in an attempted robbery three years ago continued in Moncton on Monday.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
The president of the University of Manitoba offered an apology to Indigenous communities Monday for the hurt the university has caused by keeping Indigenous remains.
A Manitoba cabinet minister is being accused of hiding the fact he has a contract with the provincial government.
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported "serious collision" near Swift Current has resulted in a death.
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on the 800 block of 22nd Street West turned fatal early Monday morning.
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
A court in St. Thomas heard that Boris Panovski’s name was dropped from a champion field dog by the victim years before his shooting death.
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
The jaws of a machine devoured the side of the Wheatley Legion Branch 324 building as demolition began Monday morning.
While there were no delays at Windsor's international land border crossings Monday, that might not be the case later this week.
A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
Citing a projection of more than 3,000 annual drug poisoning deaths in the province for a fifth consecutive year, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling for urgent action on the substance use and overdose crisis.
Police in Thunder Bay who entered a drug den in February have been cleared of wrongdoing after a suspect they arrested was left with serious head and other injuries.
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an incident Sunday at a residence on Farwell Terrace in Sault Ste. Marie.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
The Liberal government says it will expand eligibility for the federal dental program to children and people with disabilities on June 27.
Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday.
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Janis Paige, a popular actor in Hollywood and in Broadway musicals and comedies who danced with Fred Astaire, toured with Bob Hope and continued to perform into her 80s, has died. She was 101.
A new report on Canada's radio airwaves says songs performed by women have been underplayed on commercial music stations for at least the past decade.
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
Coke is still the top soda in America. But the runner up spot, long held by Pepsi, now belongs to Dr Pepper.
The social media platform X says it will now formally allow people to show consensual adult content, as long as it is clearly labeled as such.
A rail strike would raise expenses, lower sales and delay shipments for Canada's manufacturers, an industry group says, as various sectors grapple with looming uncertainty around a key cross-country transport link.
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
Paul Emerson only planned on watching the RBC Canadian Open from the gallery this weekend in Hamilton, but ended up caddying for one of the pros.
Larry Allen, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL during a 12-year career spent mostly with the Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 52.
San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on baseball and could be subject to a lifetime ban, according to a person familiar with the probe.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
