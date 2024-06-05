Politics

    • Liberal MP 'surprised' social conservative felt 'ambushed' by questions on abortion

    Conservative MP Arnold Viersen listens to a speaker during a news conference, Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Arnold Viersen listens to a speaker during a news conference, Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Liberal MP who invited a Conservative backbencher onto his podcast says he's surprised the Conservative described feeling "ambushed" by queries about his long-standing and well-known opposition to abortion.

    Nate Erskine-Smith says he's less surprised, however, to see Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre distance himself from Alberta MP Arnold Viersen's comments.

    During his appearance on Erskine-Smith's podcast, Viersen discussed his social-conservative views on issues like abortion and gay marriage, which he said he would vote against if given the opportunity.

    At the start of the episode, Erskine-Smith read a letter he says he received from Viersen after the interview, in which the MP said he felt "ambushed" by the questions.

    His comments prompted Poilievre to issue a statement through his office, saying Viersen's comments do not represent his or the party's views on either abortion or gay marriage, which he says a future Conservative government would not touch.

    Poilievre met today with his caucus for the first time since the issue emerged, providing MPs with the chance to address the matter in person, behind closed doors.

    Erskine-Smith told reporters today he was surprised by the sentiments in Viersen's letter, given the amount of advocacy the MP has done for what he calls the "pre-born."

    Viersen's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5,2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News