Hunter Biden's ex-wife and former girlfriend testify at trial about finding his drug paraphernalia

Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
Hunter Biden's ex-wife and a former girlfriend testified Wednesday in his gun trial about finding his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia, and jurors saw photos of the president's son bare-chested in a bubble bath and heard about his visit to a strip club.
As the first lady sat in the front row, the courtroom grew quiet when Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter for 20 years, walked in. She testified that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch on July 3, 2015, a day after their anniversary. When she confronted him, "he acknowledged smoking crack," she said.
The trial has quickly become a highly personal and detailed tour of the mistakes and drug use of Hunter Biden, whose struggles have been tabloid fodder for years and were used publicly by Republicans, including in their stalled impeachment effort against the president.
The proceedings are unfolding as the 2024 election looms, and allies worry about the toll it will take on President Joe Biden, who is deeply concerned about the health and sustained sobriety of his only living son. Prosecutors argue the photos, testimony and other evidence are necessary to show Hunter Biden's state of mind when he bought the gun.
Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of a gun in October 2018. He’s accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.
Jurors have seen the gun and the form at the center of the case, and they have heard from the former clerk who sold the weapon. The clerk, Gordon Cleveland, said he watched as Hunter Biden entered his name, address and other personal information on the form.
He said he was standing next to Hunter Biden when he began to answer a series of questions on the form with "yes or no" boxes to check. Hunter checked a box saying he was purchasing the gun for himself. Another question asked whether the buyer was "an unlawful user of or addicted to" marijuana, stimulants, narcotics or any other controlled substance.
"He wrote `no'," Cleveland said. He also testified that Hunter did not ask any questions or express any confusion about the question. He paid US$900 in cash, telling Cleveland to keep the change -- about US$13.
Prosecutors have hammered the idea that Hunter Biden was a habitual user, unable to stay clean for long. Buhle testified that even before she found the drugs, she suspected he was using. He had been kicked out of the Navy after testing positive for cocaine.
“I was definitely worried, scared,” she said. They have three children and divorced in 2016 after his infidelity and drug abuse became too much, according to her memoir, “If We Break,” about the dissolution of their marriage.
Buhle, who was subpoenaed, was on the stand for about 20 minutes. She remained composed but seemed upset as she recounted how she searched his car about a dozen times for drugs, whenever the children were driving it.
“Did you ever see Hunter using drugs?” defence attorney Abbe Lowell asked Buhle.
“No,” she replied.
Then prosecutor Leo Wise asked Buhle how she knew Hunter was using drugs.
“He told me,” she said.
Prosecutors also called Zoe Kesten, who testified under immunity and matter-of-factly about meeting Hunter Biden in December 2017 at a strip club in New York where she worked. During a private session, he pulled out a pipe and began smoking what she assumed was crack.
Hunter Biden departs from federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
“He was incredibly charming and charismatic and friendly, and I felt really safe around him,” she said. “I remember after he had smoked it, nothing had changed. He was the same charming person.”
Kesten detailed for jurors when she saw him use drugs, buy drugs, talk about drugs or possess drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors asked her where he stored his drugs and pipes, and she testified he kept them in pouches and other places, such as a sunglasses cases.
On cross-examination, Kestan acknowledged that she had no contact with him in October 2018, the period when he bought the gun.
Jurors have been shown dozens of pages of Hunter Biden's memoir, “Beautiful Things,” written in 2021 after he got sober. And they heard lengthy audio excerpts from the book, which traces his descent into addiction following the death of his brother, Beau Biden, in 2015 from cancer. The memoir covers the period he bought the gun, though it doesn't mention the weapon specifically.
Lowell has said Hunter Biden's state of mind was different when he wrote the book than when he purchased the gun, when he didn't believe he had an addiction. And the prosecutors must prove he had a drug problem when he filled out the document at the time of purchase.
Hunter Biden leaves federal court on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (Matt Slocum / AP Photo)
The Delaware trial comes after the collapse of a plea deal with prosecutors that would have resolved the gun case and a separate California tax case. He's now facing a separate trial in September on charges of failing to pay US$1.4 million in taxes.
Hunter Biden has since pleaded not guilty and has said he's being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department, after Republicans slammed the now-defunct plea agreement as a sweetheart deal for the Democratic president's son.
In Congress, Republicans have for months pursued an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Biden to his son's business dealings. So far, GOP lawmakers have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But on Wednesday, House Republicans accused Hunter and the president's brother James Biden of making false statements to Congress as part of the inquiry.
At his criminal trial, Hunter Biden's personal messages have been shown as evidence, including some that came from a laptop he left at a Delaware repair shop and never retrieved. In 2020, the contents made their way to Republicans and were publicly leaked, revealing some highly personal messages about his work and his life -- some that appeared in congressional hearings. He has since sued over the leaked information.
Jurors are also expected to hear from James Biden, who is close with Hunter and helped his nephew through rehab stints in the past. They will also get details on how Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden, became addicted to crack during a brief relationship with Hunter after her husband's death.
Hallie took the gun from Hunter and tossed it into the garbage at a nearby market, afraid of what he might do with it. The weapon was later found by someone collecting cans and eventually turned over to police.
First lady Jill Biden went to court for the third consecutive day to support Hunter, ahead of her trip to France to meet President Joe Biden, who was in Europe to mark the anniversary of D-Day.
If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it's unclear whether the judge would give him time behind bars.
The trial is unfolding shortly after Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted of 34 felonies in New York City. The two criminal cases are unrelated, but their proximity underscores how the courts have taken center stage during the 2024 campaign.
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a 'dangerous step.'
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
A Waterloo, Ont. man will be participating at this weekend’s Ride to Conquer Cancer in Toronto, despite recently undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.
A gaming business founded in Winnipeg is making the leap across the pond.
One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash between a construction vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 416 in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
A tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother Wednesday when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit, while emergency workers in Maryland were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado there.
A Detroit-area man whose May court appearance on a driving offense went viral when he appeared by video from behind the wheel was arrested Wednesday for the same violation years earlier in a different community.
The leader of Hamas said on Wednesday the group would demand a permanent end to the war in Gaza and Israeli withdrawal as part of a ceasefire plan, dealing an apparent blow to a truce proposal touted last week by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Ukraine has used U.S weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days, according to a Western official familiar with the matter.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election, while reinforcing the importance of the rule of law.
A popular Nova Scotia MLA who served in the legislature for 15 years has died.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Normandy Wednesday, one day ahead of the 80th anniversary of Canadian troops storming Juno Beach in what is now referred to as D-Day.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday a death was caused by the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with a subtype of avian influenza.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
YouTube will prohibit videos demonstrating how to remove firearm safety devices. In addition, videos showing homemade guns, automatic weapons and certain firearm accessories like silencers will be restricted to users 18 and older.
Toronto's famed Phoenix Concert Theatre is closing its doors after more than 33 years.
Nvidia, Wall Street’s favourite artificial intelligence darling, is continuing to swell to staggering heights.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its net income reached US$321 million in its first quarter, up from US$290 million a year earlier.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A man who became a meme after a viral court appearance in Ann Arbor is looking to set the record straight.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
The recent exiling of pro athletes caught betting on their own games is reinforcing the message that, in professional sports, betting on your own game is forbidden.
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
Police and search crews in Chetwynd, B.C., are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has reluctantly upheld two agreements, despite finding that both were likely made for the purpose of tax avoidance and thus "tainted by illegality."
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
Calgary’s first office-to-residential building conversion project under the city’s incentive program has opened to residents, providing some more options for renters in the downtown core.
A Calgary animal rescue is hosting a dog-friendly yoga class Saturday afternoon to help raise funds.
One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash between a construction vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 416 in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say eastbound lanes of Highway 417 will remain closed near Vankleek Hill, Ont. until the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) inspects an overpass in the area.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
The Edmonton Elks are getting dressed up for their anniversary. The Canadian Football League team unveiled its new alternate uniform, its first new one in 10 years, on Wednesday ahead of the official start to its 75th anniversary season.
A popular Nova Scotia MLA who served in the legislature for 15 years has died.
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
A trail nestled between the rolling hills along the Gaspereau River in Nova Scotia has been a cherished local treasure for decades, but the community feels its now under threat by a fence.
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
One of the biggest signings for the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the off-season was running back, A.J. Ouellette, but there are plenty of other playmakers on offence to keep an eye on as the team heads into Week 1.
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
Being a registered nurse is Emil Patricio’s calling in life, but getting that dream job in Ontario has been harder than he expected.
A Waterloo, Ont. man will be participating at this weekend’s Ride to Conquer Cancer in Toronto, despite recently undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.
Jessica Olver moved from Barrie, Ont. to Saskatoon six years ago because of its affordability and the quality of life it could offer her family.
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
A Saskatoon high school student has been honoured with a national award for creating a diving robot that uses artificial intelligence to aid in search and rescue missions underwater.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
A St. Thomas courtroom heard testimony that the accused involved in a shooting death asked his grandson about how he could get a gun to kill somebody.
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
A long-sought additional school in Wasaga Beach now has its very own name.
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
A Windsor-based military captain is overseas to demonstrate how soldiers dropped from parachutes to fight in the D-Day invasion 80 years ago.
There’s no denying the Municipality of Leamington as they put on the full court press.
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
A ‘high-risk incident’ on 9 Avenue South that took place near a Lethbridge school Wednesday afternoon is over..
Lethbridge homebuyers received some good news Wednesday when the Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate for the first time in four years.
The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization is set to host its Live Well Showcase starting tomorrow.
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
