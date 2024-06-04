Freeland says committee finding that some MPs aided foreign interference 'concerning'

OTTAWA -

Canada's deputy prime minister says the finding that some Canadian members of Parliament were "wittingly" helping foreign state actors is "concerning," but she trusts that law enforcement will do its job.

Chrystia Freeland's comments come after a committee of MPs and senators released a report Monday that said intelligence shows foreign actors worked to foster relationships with parliamentarians.

Committee members received top security clearance to be able to review the information, and they ultimately concluded Canada's response to foreign interference has been lacking.

The report flagged what it characterized as "particularly concerning" actions taken by "a few" unnamed politicians, which it added could be illegal.

Freeland says today the committee's findings are "concerning," adding that "they should be."

She is defending the government's handling of foreign interference, saying the federal Liberals take the issue extremely seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.