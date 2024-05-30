National task force not lowering age for routine breast cancer screening to 40
A national task force that provides guidance for primary health-care providers is not lowering the recommended breast cancer screening age to 40, despite urging from several cancer specialists, surgeons and radiologists.
The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care has been reviewing its current advice that women start routine breast cancer screening at age 50.
It holds firm on that position, and on previous advice against routine screening past age 74.
However, the task force adds that if someone age 40 and over understands the benefits and harms of early screening and still wants to go ahead, they should be able to get a mammogram every two to three years.
The Canadian Cancer Society recommends that routine mammograms start at age 40 and says it is "disappointed" by the task force decision announced Thursday.
It is up to the provinces and territories to decide when to offer mammograms free of charge.
Several provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Yukon already offer breast cancer screening starting at age 40.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP want Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal in Montreal brainwashing experiments case
The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a Quebec ruling that bars people from suing the U.S. government in Canada over its role in notorious brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto
One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
National task force not lowering age for routine breast cancer screening to 40
A national task force that provides guidance for primary health-care providers is not lowering the recommended breast cancer screening age to 40, despite urging from several cancer specialists, surgeons and radiologists.
Police arrest 19-year-old suspect after Montreal triple homicide
Police have made an arrest following a deadly street fight that ended with three people killed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough last week.
How to save on food and drinks at your next sports game or concert
When Dianne Debarros and Tom Stitzel headed to a Toronto Blue Jays game last month, the couple figured dining at the Rogers Centre would not be cheap.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Canada
-
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto
One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Police arrest 19-year-old suspect after Montreal triple homicide
Police have made an arrest following a deadly street fight that ended with three people killed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough last week.
-
Exorbitant fees get Gazans out with no help from Ottawa
The comforting sound of giggling grandchildren has chased away the cloud of anxiety that has loomed over Mohammed and Intisar Nofal's home for the past seven months.
-
Ontario introducing financial literacy as new high school graduation requirement
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
-
Supreme Court won't hear bid by families of victims to enforce ruling against Iran
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from victims' families who are trying to enforce a $107-million judgment against Iran over its downing of a passenger jet.
-
Debate over selling naming rights to Vancouver parks, assets heats up
Debate is heating up over the City of Vancouver exploring the idea to sell the naming rights to parks and other public assets.
World
-
Person dies after falling into airplane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport
A person has died after falling into an airplane jet engine at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jury in Trump hush money trial resumes deliberations after rehearing instructions, testimony
The jury in former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial resumed deliberations Thursday after revisiting portions of the judge's instructions and rehearing testimony from multiple key witnesses about the alleged scheme at the heart of the history-making case.
-
Massive police sweep across Europe takes down ransomware networks and arrests 4 suspects
Police coordinated by the European Union's justice and police agencies have taken down computer networks responsible for spreading ransomware via infected emails, in what they called the biggest-ever international operation against the lucrative form of cybercrime.
-
U.S. military defends Africa strategy in light of coups and a drift toward Russia
The head of the U.S. military in Africa vigorously defended the country's counterterrorism strategy on the continent and vowed to press forward with it despite a wave of criticism and a drift among African nations toward seeking security help from Russia instead.
-
Global aid group asks warring forces to respect its neutrality with 24 of its aid workers killed
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies asked state forces and combatants Thursday to respect its neutrality and work of delivering urgent humanitarian help to the most destitute in war and other high-risk zones, saying 24 of its aid workers had been killed so far this year mostly in the Gaza Strip.
-
Israeli centrist party proposes vote to dissolve parliament
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz's centrist party proposed on Thursday holding a parliamentary vote on dissolving the parliament, but it was unclear whether he had enough support to bring about an early election.
Politics
-
Trudeau: Russia should be part of D-Day ceremony, despite egregious Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he supports France's decision to invite Russian officials to a D-Day commemoration, despite the invasion of Ukraine.
-
National task force not lowering age for routine breast cancer screening to 40
A national task force that provides guidance for primary health-care providers is not lowering the recommended breast cancer screening age to 40, despite urging from several cancer specialists, surgeons and radiologists.
-
NDP want Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
Health
-
Largest vaccine production plant in Canada opens in Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the opening of a major vaccine production plant in Toronto today — part of Canada's efforts to build up the domestic biomanufacturing sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
U.S. proposes bulk milk testing for bird flu before cattle transport: Reuters exclusive
The U.S. Agriculture Department has proposed allowing farmers to bulk test the milk of their dairy cows for bird flu rather than test milk from individual cows before gaining approval to ship them across state lines, according to state and industry officials and agency documents.
-
WHO emergencies team faces funding crunch as health crises multiply
The World Health Organization's emergencies department is facing 'existential threats' as multiplying health crises have left it so short of cash that it needed emergency funds to pay staff salaries at the end of last year, an independent report said.
Sci-Tech
-
Want to turn off Meta AI? You can't - but there are some workarounds
If you use Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, you've probably noticed a new character pop up answering search queries or eagerly offering tidbits of information in your feeds, with varying degrees of accuracy.
-
Authorities arrest man allegedly running 'likely world's largest ever' cybercrime botnet
An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least US$99 million in profits.
-
Justice minister says Online Harms Act leaves room for age-appropriate design options
The federal justice minister said Wednesday the government's online harms bill includes measures to protect children using age-appropriate web design.
Entertainment
-
Nick Carter's attorney calls allegations in 'Fallen Idols' docuseries 'outrageous'
An attorney for Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault featured in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries about the singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.
-
Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward, New York prosecutors say
Harvey Weinstein is appearing before a judge Wednesday afternoon in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.
-
Hot in Toronto music festival postponed after headliner Lil Wayne drops out
A major Toronto hip-hop music festival has been postponed after organizers say one of its headliners cancelled his appearance.
Business
-
Boeing reaches deadline for reporting how it will fix aircraft safety and quality problems
Boeing is due to tell federal regulators Thursday how it plans to fix the safety and quality problems that have plagued its aircraft-manufacturing work in recent years.
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
'Take away the temptation': Winnipeg bakery goes cashless to combat rash of thefts
A Winnipeg business is making sure thieves don’t walk off with their cash again by not having any on-site.
Lifestyle
-
These are the world's 20 best cities for foodies, according to Time Out
Some travellers pick a city break based on the destination’s cultural offerings. Others eye up cities with buzzy nightlife or opt for a destination hosting a festival or event. But for many vacationers, the most exciting part of any trip is the food.
-
Lab-grown meat isn't on store shelves yet, but some U.S. states have already banned it
Lab-grown meat is not currently available in any U.S. grocery stores or restaurants. If some lawmakers have their way, it never will be.
-
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
Sports
-
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., begins RBC Canadian Open defence
Nick Taylor begins the defence of his RBC Canadian Open title this morning.
-
Maradona's heirs lose court battle to block auction of World Cup Golden Ball trophy
A French court ruled the auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup can go ahead as planned despite opposition from his heirs, their lawyer told The Associated Press on Thursday.
-
Health issues force Canadian boxer to withdraw from Olympic qualifier in Bangkok
Canadian boxer Marie Al-Ahmadieh has withdrawn from a last-ditch Olympic qualifier due to "unforeseen health-related issues," according to Boxing Canada.
Autos
-
Canadians' interest in buying EVs fades as barriers, concerns remain: J.D. Power
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
-
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
-
Toyota shows 'an engine reborn' with green fuel despite global push for battery electric cars
Toyota has announced it will offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids.
Local Spotlight
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island celebrates first-ever International Day of Potato
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Winnipeg high school helps lead ducks that nested in courtyard to water
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Ski jumper Abigail Strate getting a buzz out of working with bees
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
'Forgot how fun this was': Winnipeg man competing in World Pinball Championship
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Vancouver
-
Transportation service cuts loom if funding can't be found for programs: TransLink report
Funding for Metro Vancouver’s largest transportation network is once again being brought to the attention of local mayors.
-
Men in black balaclavas caught running from Richmond mall, thousands in alleged stole items recovered
Two men were arrested after they were spotted running away from a Richmond mall while wearing black balaclavas, leading to the recovery of alleged stolen items.
-
Debate over selling naming rights to Vancouver parks, assets heats up
Debate is heating up over the City of Vancouver exploring the idea to sell the naming rights to parks and other public assets.
Toronto
-
Ontario introducing financial literacy as new high school graduation requirement
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
-
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto
One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Suspect identified 25 years after Toronto woman found dead in Niagara Region ditch
Police have identified a man they believe to be responsible for the death of a Toronto woman found in a ditch in Niagara Region more than 25 years ago.
Calgary
-
High River man charged with possession of child porn
A 33-year-old High River man is facing several child pornography charges in connection with an investigation in April.
-
Calgary police investigate shooting in Radcliffe
Calgary police are looking for suspects after someone shot at a home in the southeast community of Radcliffe.
-
UCalgary student union calls for investigation into pro-Palestinian protest response
The University of Calgary's students' union is adding its voice to a rising call for a formal investigation into the practices of police during a pro-Palestinian protest on May 9.
Ottawa
-
Here's how many tickets were issued by Ottawa's photo radar cameras in April
New statistics show Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 37,285 speeding tickets in April, after issuing 43,416 tickets in March. So far in 2024, 121,652 speeding tickets have been issued by the photo radar cameras.
-
Sharon DeSousa elected new national PSAC president
Sharon DeSousa has been elected the new national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, succeeding Chris Aylward as head of one of the country’s largest public sector unions.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN When did school social media problems become worthy of a lawsuit?
The Ottawa Catholic School Board has now joined six other boards in a $7.1 billion lawsuit against tech giants behind social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.
Montreal
-
Plattsburgh or the West Island: Montreal driver says it's faster to leave the country
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
-
Police arrest 19-year-old suspect after Montreal triple homicide
Police have made an arrest following a deadly street fight that ended with three people killed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough last week.
-
UQAM pro-Palestinian encampment to be dismantled within the week
Activists who have been occupying part of the campus at UQAM since mid-May are expected to dismantle their encampment within the next week.
Edmonton
-
Person wanted in connection to 2 armed robberies
Edmonton police are looking for the male they believe robbed two stores.
-
Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
-
See-saw Oilers-Stars playoff battle 'hard to explain' but big momentum swings a factor in series
Script flipped. It was the Edmonton Oilers' turn to come back from a 2-0 hole after starting a game decidedly flat.
Atlantic
-
'Severe weather' prevented 2 aircrafts from transporting emergent patient from Grand Manan to the mainland: Ambulance N.B.
The MLA who represents Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick says it’s been too long since the island has had reliable air ambulance service – and she wants to see it fixed.
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
Winnipeg
-
'Take away the temptation': Winnipeg bakery goes cashless to combat rash of thefts
A Winnipeg business is making sure thieves don’t walk off with their cash again by not having any on-site.
-
Teen filmed by youths while being assaulted: police
A teenage girl is facing charges after police say a teenage girl was assaulted in a parking lot while a group of youths filmed the attack.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle early morning blaze at William Whyte home
Fire crews were on scene Thursday morning battling a fire at home in the William Whyte neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Inquest jury rules Haven Dubois died by drowning, manner of death 'undetermined'
After three hours of deliberation, the jury at a coroner's inquest in Regina came to the conclusion Haven Dubois died by drowning, and that the manner of his death is "undetermined."
-
Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
'He's made us increase our level of intensity': Riders' running backs learning from veteran A.J. Ouellette
Last season the Saskatchewan Roughriders' number one running back was Jamal Morrow, who is now a CFL free agent. This year the green and white have veteran A.J. Ouellete to lead the group.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cameron Heights closed for day due to threats against school, second in region to close
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
-
Police investigating reported shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road area of Kitchener.
-
Python found in Waterloo park
A large snake is hoping for a happy ending after it was found in a Waterloo park over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'Saw the mouse turn into mice very quickly': Saskatoon woman battles landlord over pest infestation
A Saskatoon woman is speaking out about what she calls unacceptable conditions in an apartment her elderly mom was living in.
-
Saskatoon is lowering the speed limit on these neighbourhood bikeway streets
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
-
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
London
-
Parents give back to LHSC trauma team to continue daughter’s legacy
Over the next decade, Lisa and Dennis Carroll have pledged $1,000 annually in order to establish the Rachel Carroll Wellness Award.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER 'Sick play': Easton Cowan scores game winner to send Knights to Memorial Cup final
The London Knights clinched a spot in the Memorial Cup championship game Wednesday night, beating the tournament hosts 4-2 in the final game of the group stage.
-
Widespread inability to access tenants’ units hampering bug and rodent control in LMCH public housing
The deputy mayor is pitching a more aggressive approach to deal with tenants who are impacting pest control efforts undertaken by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
Barrie
-
Search ongoing for suspects involved in Hwy 400 crash in stolen vehicle
Two suspects, a man and a woman, remain at large after taking off in a stolen vehicle following a collision on Highway 400 Tuesday that snarled traffic for hours.
-
Scorching fire rips through vehicle after crash, 1 person hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash sent a black cloud of smoke into the Oro-Medonte sky Wednesday.
-
Residents rally after approval of new multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront
There has been a lot of talk about the new multi-purpose field that will be built along Barrie's waterfront, but only some in Barrie are excited about the latest addition.
Windsor
-
'I was extremely scared for my life': Accused testifies in Windsor murder trial
Frederick Leon of Toronto has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder for the death of Jovan Burgher, 30.
-
Second marine rescue boat introduced at Belle River Marina
Guardian Marine Rescue and the Municipality of Lakeshore are celebrating the launch of the Guardian Marine Rescue’s second boat being introduced into service.
-
Windsor police try body-worn microphones and in-car cameras for pilot project
Some Windsor police officers will soon start using body-worn microphones and in-car cameras as part of a pilot program to better protect officers and foster greater public trust.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Remains identified, questions linger in Dawson Creek, B.C., where four went missing
When Renee Didier disappeared from Dawson Creek in northern British Columbia nearly six months ago, it was sudden and unexpected, her uncle said.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Lethbridge
-
Proposed London Road Park rezoning rejected by Lethbridge city council
A potential redevelopment of part of London Road Park won't be going ahead.
-
Vulcan RCMP to host impaired driving simulation to demonstrate consequences of drunk driving
Vulcan RCMP are going to host an impaired driving simulation next week to alert residents to the consequences of drunk driving.
-
Lethbridge police seize orange fentanyl, found at scene of 'several' deadly overdoses
Lethbridge police say orange fentanyl was among the drugs seized during the most recent execution of an ongoing enforcement project focusing on the city's downtown.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Province funds clinic to ease looming health care crisis in Sault Ste. Marie
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
N.L.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
-
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.